Eagle boys win three

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. In the past week, the Gilpin High School Eagles won three consecutive games, giving them a 5-10 record as they head into the last games of the season.



On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, the Eagles hosted the Denver Academy Mustangs and beat them 69-38. Nick Peterson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team.

Period Scores:

14-10 18-15 22-6 15-7



Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, made 7 free throws

Braedyn Perez, senior: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 4 points, 4 of 4 free throws, 1 steal

Matt Immordino, senior: 10 points, rebounds, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block

John Immordino, junior, 4 points, 2 rebounds

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Cooper Lindberg, sophomore: 1 steal

Austin Boulter, junior: 6 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals, 2 blocks

On Thursday, the Eagles hosted the Nederland Panthers and claimed the game 67-37. They took an early 10-point lead and dominated the game. Junior Austin Boulter had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Matt Immordino took to the air and scored 19 points on fly bys.



Period Scores:

16-6 21-6 15-7 15-18

Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Braedyn Perez, senior: 3 steals, 2 points

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 1 rebound, 1 steal

Matt Immordino, senior: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block

Cooper Lindberg, sophomore: 1 rebound

John Immordino, junior: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 6 points, 2 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Brekkin Billman, sophomore: 1 rebound

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Austin Boulter, junior: 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Chris Burtschi, junior: 5 points, 4 rebounds 3 assists, 3 steals



On Saturday, February 4, the boys hosted the South Park Burros and squeaked out a 49-45 win. Senior Matt Immordino was the high scorer, accumulating 20 points.

Period Scores:

10-3 10-12 14-16 15-14

Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Braedyn Perez, senior: 3 points, 2 assists, 2 steals

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 1 rebound

Matt Immordino, senior: 20 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 10 points, 2 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 2 rebounds

Austin Boulter, junior: 12 points, 9 rebounds 1 assist, 1 block

Chris Burtschi, junior: 2 points, 1 assist

