Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. Dog poop is something many of us have run across on hikes or deal with on a daily basis in our neighborhoods if we have dogs. Whenever I go out, I always have extra bags on me so I can pick up the random poop here and there, along with my own Girls poop. I understand sometimes when your dog is running around you may not witness them pooping, thus random unclaimed poop piles appear. This has become a huge issue in Old Town I am told, which with the melting snow can be a health hazard.



When handling poop during hikes or walks, plastic bags provide a clean hands removal method; and for cleaning up a poopy yard, shovels can be your best friend in removing the yard debris. Always wash your hands after to help reduce potential transmission of zoonotic diseases, diseases that can be transmitted from animals to people. Contaminated dog poop can contain salmonella, campylobacter, giardia, roundworms or even hookworms.



If your dog has gotten into something and you awake to the lovely aroma of poop in the house, or diarrhea, cleaning it up can be a bit more cumbersome than a nice stiff pile of poop outside. I’ve found that scraping diarrhea up with a cardboard box piece or something where you can lift it up off the carpet or floor without rubbing it in deeper works best for the initial clean up phase. Then I put a towel over it to let it dry. Yeah, sorta gross, but after it dries it’s much easier to clean and vacuum away. Use a mix of 2-3 drops of Dawn dish soap, 3 oz. white vinegar and 16oz. water, and pour it over the area. Let it sit for two to three minutes and using a folded towel, clean and blot as needed. The vinegar will help kill the germs, along with non-toxically cleaning the area.



If your dog has poop clingers, a warm bath is in order to remove any poop remnants from their butt area. My Bear girl has long fur and sometimes she’ll get a poop ‘cling on’ holding on for dear life. Fortunately she loves to get baths and when I do bathe them, I use a very mild shampoo as warm water and soap will kill off most bacteria.

Poop is a good way to monitor your dogs health also, different colors, different firmness, any change from normal or changes in smell can be a signal something is going on internally that we need to be aware of. So while this is a poopy subject, poop is linked to good health.



Till next time. Deb D’Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz & the Caribou Dog Ranch is recognized by the State of Colorado as a Certified Canine Massage Therapist and visits your home or Vet to work with your dog. Canine Agility may be offered at the Caribou Dog Ranch in 2017 if there is interest. Deb currently has limited availability for new Petz Nanny Clients; and she bakes up fresh dog treats & doggy birthday cakes per order. For information contact Deb at 720-675-7078 or email: info@4theluvofdogz.com.

