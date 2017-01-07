Timberwolves overcome Panthers

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Twin Peaks Charter Academy Timberwolves last Tuesday, December 13, 2016. They put up a good fight but lost, 20-27 after falling into a 6-point deficit in the second period.



They fought hard in the second half, demonstrating how the team is coming together, improving their skills. Junior Linnaea Thibedeau scored five points and led the team with nine rebounds and Karen Sorokach led the team in scoring six points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Period scores:

6-6 4-10 4-6 6-5



Individual Statistics:

Helen Cross, freshman: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Breegan McClish, sophomore: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Brie Sineni, senior: 1 assist

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Karen Sorokach, junior: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 6 rebounds

Alex Sorokach, freshman: 1 block, 5 rebounds

