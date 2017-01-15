Timberline appoints new chief

Jan 14th, 2017

Jennifer Hinderman, Timberline Fire.  The Timberline Fire Protection District announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Ondr as Fire Chief. He replaces Glenn Levy, who has retired.

 
Chief Ondr has been a career fire fighter, Engineer and Paramedic at West Metro Fire Protection District for the past 18 years.  He was a volunteer with Fairmount Fire Protection District for 15 Years where he served as an Engineer, Lieutenant, and Captain. Chief Ondr has served Timberline Fire as a volunteer for the past 5 years as an Assistant Chief.  He has also served on the Board of directors for Timberline Fire for the past 5 years.  Timberline welcomes Chief Ondr as he starts his watch.

 
Chief Ondr began his duties on December 13, 2016. He can be reached at pvondr@timberlinefire.com or at the Station 3  Headquarters at 303-582-5768.

