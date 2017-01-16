Barbara Lawlor, Peak to Peak. When the clock ticks its final 2016 tock, we, as family members, neighbors, and community members have said goodbye to many loved ones in the past year. The circle of life goes on and those close to us move out of our lives, but not out of our thoughts or hearts.



As the new year begins, let us celebrate the blessed moments we have shared with those who left us in 2016.



Harriett Hansen, 92, passed away on Jan. 26, in Colorado Springs. She was born in Iowa, studied violin at Julliard School of Music in NY, and was active in the Denver Danes, sons of Norway and Eldora Historical Society.



Jean Foss, 77, passed away on Feb. 6, 2016. She graduated from Boulder High in 1956 and went on to study anthropology at CU, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1960.



Jean married her husband Bob in Ward, Colorado. She taught elementary school at NES, Mapleton and Foothills Elementary.

After 30 years of teaching, she retired in 1998. She and Bob traveled around the world and lived in Eldora. She pursued her volunteering passion, caring for members of the CU Ski Team who considered her to be a grandma away from home. She belonged to the Ned Reds, the Nederland Community Library, and was president of the NCL foundation board.



James Rusk, 89, of Golden, died Feb. 13, 2016. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving in WWII, Vietnam and Korea. He retired in 1972 and lived in Coal Creek Canyon for over 40 years. He loved the mountains, gardening and wildlife.



Victor Hansen, 63, passed away on March 22, at his home in Pinecliffe. He was born, Feb. 22, 1953. Hansen worked for Hygiene Propane and always gave a helping hand to mountain neighbors. He was a veteran of the US Army and moved to Pinecliffe in 1986. He was an avid HAM radio operator and operated the Denver Pet Cemetery for five years.

Leon Kinyon was born Sept. 6, 1945 and died on March 23, 2016. After graduating from Kansas University in 1967 he joined the Navy. He was part of the crew on the aircraft Carrie Yorktown which was involved in the recovery of the Apollo 8 crew after their flight around the moon in 1968. He worked for Ford Motor company, retired to his cabin and built a house in Black Hawk, where he and his dog, Phydo, lived.



Violet Aandres: July 14, 1943 – March 27, 2016. Violet was a long-time Nederland resident, a watercolor artist, a member of the Nederland community Presbyterian Church and a phenomenal gardener, offering her Huckleberry House on Hwy. 72 for special events. She created a network for marketing essential oils and a body work salon. She was a member of the Denver Botanical Gardens and experimented with growing plants in the mountains. Her lifetime goal was cultivating and growing blue poppies.



Laurent David McLaughlin, Aug. 18, 1956 – April 9, 2016. He moved to Eldora in 1985, where he was an avid outdoorsman, climbing cliffs and ice as well as mountain biking and racing road bikes.



Tom Roczen, 66, July 28, 1949 – April 13, 2016 was from Syracuse, NY. He lived in Nederland since 1994 and was a retired Medical Imaging Specialist. He loved mountain living and trained several TV star dogs.



Gail Skinner, 68, January 10, 1948 -May 4, 2016. She graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara and majored in Art History. Gail was dedicated to family and community and won many volunteers of the year award. She mentored hundreds of children into adulthood. The ultimate hostess, she was known for her gourmet cooking, love of art, culture and travel.



Mike Riley was born Sept. 8, 1944 and died on May 17, 2016. He was a journeyman meat cutter for CU, then worked for IBM. After retiring, he worked at McGuckins Hardware in Boulder.



Christina Marino, March 8, 1969 to June 21, 2016. Christina lived in Nederland in 2010 and 2013. She ran the Peak to Peak Laundromat and was the business manager for Fire Trass. She trained to be a yoga teacher at Tadasana Mountain Yoga.



Artie Gerry D Long, April 26, 1944 to June 21, 2016. She was raised in San Diego, was a silversmith in a small shop in Hygiene, owned a cafe in Allenspark and ran the kitchen at Camp St. Malo She also worked at the Millsite in Ward and traveled whenever she could.

Dennis Drake, long time manager of the Smoker Friendly gas station, passed away on July 12, 2016. He was born Aug. 14, 1955.



Jack Wadingfox: July 7, 1952 -July 16-2016. Jack was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He supported the Mountain Veteran’s Association and was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Nederland.

Ken Adler passed away peacefully on July 20, 2016. He lived most of the year on the family ranch in Rollinsville and spent winters in Arizona. He graduated from Fort Lewis college with a business degree and owned the Rollinsville Mini Storage Company, the Mountain Rental Center in Nederland and the Air-O-Pure Portable restrooms. He is a past president of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and an active member of the Nederland Downtown Development Authority.



In recent years, Ken introduced pickle ball to the community and organized courts and games in the Nederland Community Center.

Sebastian Smith, 22, of Nederland passed away on July 20, 2016. He was born on Oct. 12 in 1993. Sebastian worked as a cook at the Sundance Cafe and loved wildlife and all animals.

Margaret Clough, 79, passed away July 29, 2016. She was from Peoria, Illinois, attended the University of Colorado and had five children. She lived in Nederland, was a master potter, a Reiki practitioner, an Astrologer and one of the early yoga instructors, teaching well into her 70’s in various venues in Nederland. She volunteered as a member of Safehouse, loved to scuba dive and make apple pies. Margaret was a disciple of Kriyanda and took her Vows of Refuge with the Morningstar Zen Center Sangha.



Ted Warren: Nov. 16, 1931 -Aug. 6, 2016. Ted was educated at Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto. He moved to Eldora to an historic log cabin where he and wife Peggy created raised garden beds, with the goal of vegetable self-sufficiency. Ted was a talented pastel and watercolor artist and organized numerous amateur clubs. He was married 63 years and was an incredibly positive man.



Jubal DeLon Thompson was born April 21, 1972 and died Aug. 7, 2016 in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was an extremely talented musician and songwriter, loved his family and chosen family of friends. He grew up in Tennessee where he learned to play the guitar. After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona, he became a full time musician and lived in Nederland for a few years. His ashes will be brought back to the Colorado mountains.

David Britton, 50, of Parker, passed away Aug. 23, 2016. A Life Celebration was held for close family and friends.

Steven Pitzer: Oct. 24, 1990 -Sept. 24, 2016. Steve was born in Colorado and lived in Nederland where he enjoyed Cub Scouts, karate, hunting, hiking and even tried riding bulls. He got his Commercial Driving License, and went to work for Caribou Ranch. Steve was a volunteer firefighter and worked for Boulder County Road Maintenance. He also worked for the family business, High Timber Firewood and Logging.

Bobbie Lennon, 67, of Rollinsville, passed away on Nov. 29, 2016. Born in Oklahoma, she earned a degree in accounting from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. She loved the outdoors and animals, enjoyed sewing and knitting, was well read and an enthusiastic Bronco fan.

Bill Allen, Oct. 22, 1955 – Dec. 2, 2016. Bill was a long-time resident of Nederland. He moved here in 1977, set up a woodworking business, drove a school bus for BVSD and was always kind and helpful. He wrote a column for The Mountain-Ear newspaper which was articulate, filled with irony and expressed strong opinions that were sometimes controversial. Bill was a member of the library board and sat on the Nederland Board of Trustees. He was one of the original founders of the Ned Ice Skating Rink. He became Central City Transportation Supervisor. In recent years, he brought the woodworking program back to the NMSHS which became a popular class.

