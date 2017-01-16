Sports in the mountains

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the beginning of the new year, the Nederland Skate Rink had a ‘Torin Perret Day, an afternoon of skating with all donations going to Torin Perret’s parents to help with medical bills for his cancer treatments. Torin is a Nederland High School graduate attending college.



On Jan. 2, Cooley Murdock, 6, of the Gilpin Youth Wrestling Association became the first Gilpin County champion at a national tournament. Cooley defeated everyone he wrestled and brought home the big trophy. Gilpin wrestlers hosted a six-team tournament, bringing 250 wrestlers to the mountains. Mateo Muldonado, also of Gilpin, took fourth place at the national level.



The GYW team has thrived, inspiring Nederland Middle Senior High School to add middle level wrestling to their curriculum.

Gilpin High School hosted two tournaments this fall and the team continues to win top places and bring home the trophies.



Peyton Manning and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in February. On Christmas Day, of 2016, Trevor Siemian and the Broncos were knocked out of playoff hopes after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.



The Nederland Youth Hockey Association hosted hockey jamborees in January and February. At one time the ice was split into three rinks and six teams played, with about 60 players on the ice at one time. Aaron Jones is now the president of the hockey association.



At the end of the Gilpin boys’ Basketball Team season, coach Paul Hanson said his team’s 13-5 record was the best finish in GHS basketball history. The team finished third of 11 teams in the district. “We are blessed with a great group of kids who are also good at basketball.”



Although senior Chase Boulter graduated in the spring, most of the team has returned this season to continue play in the 2A division.



The Gilpin High School girls’ Basketball team ended their season with a 4-3 record, losing two games in the post-season playoffs. They return this year losing senior Khristine Barr but with a solid core group of players to carry them through the 2016-2017 season.



Last year, the Nederland High School girls’ basketball team, because they did not have enough players, decided to commit themselves to not letting the program die. They did not compete in regular league competition, but six girls who wanted to keep the program going competed with other schools’ junior varsity teams and worked with middle level girls in a feeder program.

This season, the core group of girls are back on the game court and won their first game before winter break.



The Nederland High School boys’ basketball team began the 2016-2017 season with a new coach, Kirt McCracken, and with most of last season’s players. They won their first game shortly before winter break and most of the players have competed together for two years or more.



The NHS alpine ski team sent 26 athletes to compete in the Colorado State Ski Championships in Aspen. Two alpine events, slalom and giant slalom, as well as two Nordic events, skate and classic races, took place on Thursday and Friday. The Ned girls took first place in the slalom competition for the season and tied for second in the giant slalom in the state competition.



The alpine boys took fourth of 11 teams in the Giant Slalom and fourth of 13 teams in the slalom.



In the Nordic Classic division, Sarah Davidson took 23rd as well as 19th in the Nordic Skate competition. Three boys, Kienan McClish, Adler Mueller and Bryce Nichols represented NHS in the classic race; Kiernan McClish, Scout Edmonson and Bryce Nichols represented Nederland in the skate competition.



A fledgling mountain bike team, the Nederland Middle School Development Team, gathered more riders this year and hosted the Second Annual Mud Lake Rally in the fall. The event included sixth, seventh and eighth grade athletes. Freshman Petra Schmidtmann of the NHS race team took first place at the Granby Ranch Roundup mountain bike race and ultimately went on to win the state championship. Thom Shankey and Oliver Vernon also competed in the race.



In the spring, the Nederland girls’ soccer team, coached by Mark Mabbett and Brian Gioia, had 22 athletes on the roster.

Persistent spring snowstorms kept the girls from playing on their home field in the mountains and often cancelled games on the fields down below.



The Nederland Track Team had similar problems but coach Kristen Wagner praised her lone female representative, Sarah Davidson, for her dedication. Adam Figgins broke the five-minute mile and was 29th in the state.



Peak to Peak Youth Soccer began its 18th year in June. It involved players from Nederland, Gilpin County and Clear Creek County. Ages 5 to 11 are welcomed. Games begin in August.



The Gilpin Adult Coed Softball League begins in June and has twice weekly games up to the ending tournament. The Rollinsville Rockies, the Players and the Acers all gave the Champs an on again, off again battle for first place. The Champs were number one most of the season and then gave up the lead to the Rollinsville Rockies, whose first place was a long time coming. In the Tonya Putnam Memorial Tournament Championship, the Acers beat out the Champs, who have been the Champs for three years. It was a great competitive season and this upcoming competition should be just as hot.



The summer’s Gilpin County Belt Buckle Series ended in September and the final winners of the coveted belt were: Aliyah Boogaard, Eve Colton, Sabrina Merz and Jeff Fruth.

The Indian Peaks Classic Ride lured over 100 riders to the Tin Shed in Nederland. The event, organized by Timmy Duggan and Ian MacGregor, was a fundraiser for the “Just Go Harder Foundation,” which helps students move forward in their athletic pursuits and in their lives. This was the second event, a 35K or 70K ride from Boulder, through Golden Gate State Park, to Ward and ending in Nederland with lunch by Skratch. The goal of JGH is to create a permanent legacy scholarship for the Eldora Mountain Ski Club and Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures.

The Nederland Skate Park and Endless Youth Board Shop hosted the first Nederland Skate Jam in September. The event featured six bowl classes, age categories and a women’s bowl category. Three street classes were offered to novices, intermediate and expert skaters. Quality prizes were offered to winners in each category.

The second Neder-Nederland since its comeback last year hosted at least 150 runners. TEENS Inc. revived the 32-year-old Nederland race after it was cancelled in 2014. Community volunteers and the Nederland Fire Protection District set up water stands and guided runners through the courses. The race began and ended at the teen center where food and drinks were available as well as great raffle prizes. Although it was challenging, most runners said they would be back.

The Nederland High School football team won their last game of the season in front of an enthusiastic audience in the beginning of November, with a 52-7 score. It was a great season for the Panthers who will lose nine starting players when they graduate in spring. Those leaving are: Gabe Larrabee, Keyghan Otten, Jaylan Rasdall, Bob Allen, Kenny Shankey, Hunter Chilcote, Trig Campbell, Jean-Luc Pinneau and Caleb Pugmire. The Ned boys had a 5-3 winning season.

The Gilpin High School Eagles Football team had a 5-4 winning season, but ended their season in a loss to the West Grand Mustangs, league champions. They ended up in third place and had a great season. Although they are losing five senior starters they have seven juniors moving up to fill in the slots. The seniors include: Eryk Lorenz, Braedyn Perez, Uriah Hockley, Matthew Immordino and Dante Nadeau.



The Nederland High School girls’ volleyball team made huge steps this past season, ending up with a core group of players who will be experienced and at the peak of their talent next year. They worked hard and learned from each game, many of which were close losses. Coach Shelby Nation led the girls with patience and expertise as they continued their growth during the season.



The Gilpin High School Eagles volleyball team played close games all season long with some great come-back, five-game matches. They ended with 9-11 record and the good news is that most of the players will be returning in the fall. Nine juniors will lead the team. The Eagles are saying goodbye to Breanna Kennedy and Sabrina Lopez Fonseca.



In an amazing performance, the Nederland High School girls’ cross country team took third place at the Colorado High School State Championships in November. Out of 16 teams in the 2A division, the Ned girls were only behind Telluride and Lyons. The first Nederland runner was Sarah Davidson who came in sixth overall, with Helen Cross coming in seventh place and Anna Neher coming in 43rd to add to the overall scores. There were 105 girls in the 2A competition.



The Gilpin and Nederland boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have had a few games so far this season, but will return from winter break rested and eager to bring it on in 2017. The Nederland Alpine and Nordic teams are also looking for some action, which will begin January 6 and January 7.

