Positive role model

· Jan 10th, 2017 · 0 Comment

Dear Editor,

Coach Jones has had a most positive impact on my family and my son. Coach Jones played an essential role in making sure a struggling student had the encouragement and support he needed to graduate.

 
Coach Jones was not only there for my Son as an athlete and student, but developmentally.  I can see the on and off field values he instilled contributing to Jaron’s success as a young adult.  I am proud of them both.

 
We all have people that have made fundamental differences in our lives.  I have seen Coach Jones make that difference in many players and students.  I am eternally indebted and appreciate the difference he made for my Son.

 

Best regards,

Tim Dillon
Nederland

