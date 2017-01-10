Positive role model

Dear Editor,

Coach Jones has had a most positive impact on my family and my son. Coach Jones played an essential role in making sure a struggling student had the encouragement and support he needed to graduate.



Coach Jones was not only there for my Son as an athlete and student, but developmentally. I can see the on and off field values he instilled contributing to Jaron’s success as a young adult. I am proud of them both.



We all have people that have made fundamental differences in our lives. I have seen Coach Jones make that difference in many players and students. I am eternally indebted and appreciate the difference he made for my Son.

Best regards,

Tim Dillon

Nederland

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

