Pile burning on St Anton today

Pile burning expected soon west of Gold Hill and north of Ward

BOULDER, Colo – (Jan. 27, 2017) U.S. Forest Service firefighters will burn piles north of Ward and west of Gold Hill this week including:

* Northeast of Ward: near County Road 100

* South of Taylor Mountain: Taylor Mountain Road and west of the intersection of Hwy 7 & 72

* West of Gold Hill: near the intersections of Gold Hill Road & Switzerland Trail and Sawmill Road & County Road 52

The burning piles along County Road 52 may produce some smoke and traffic delays. Smoke may be visible from the communities of Ward, Jamestown, Gold Hill and Bar K. In the coming week, pile burning will continue at Sawmill Road & County Road 52 and possibly near Sugarloaf.

Conditions are evaluated each day to determine if ignition will take place. Ignitions are generally expected to begin after 10 a.m. and will cease several hours before sunset. Smoke may be visible. Precipitation, wind, temperature, fuel moisture and staffing all play a part in when and whether ignition occurs. Firefighters monitor the area after burning is complete. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

If you know anyone else who would like to receive updates on pile burning activities in the Boulder Ranger District area, have them email brdvis@fs.fed.us<mailto:brdvis @fs.fed.us> and ask to be added to our email updates. To unsubscribe, please reply with UNSUBSCRIBE in the subject line.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/ pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and- health.

A complete list of areas where pile burning could occur on the Boulder Ranger District this season is located at: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/4648/