Panthers take second in slalom

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Last week, the Nederland High School Girls Alpine Ski Team took second place at Winter Park and last Friday, they zig zagged through the slalom gates at Loveland to take second place again, this time only three points away from first place, which was claimed by Evergreen.



Last week at Winter Park, the NHS boys took fourth and moved up to second place at Loveland in the slalom. Five teams competed in the meet.



NHS skiers are made up of athletes from Boulder Valley School District high schools.



Delaney Pratt, a junior at Alexander Dawson High School, won the girls’ race with the fastest combined time of any girl racer with a time of 1:46.60. Delaney also won last week’s GS race at Winter Park. Cassidy Donahue, a senior at Dawson, placed fifth; Natalie Platt, a Boulder High School senior, placed 11th, and Taylor Folwell, a senior at Fairview, placed 12th. All four of these athletes qualified for state competition.



NHS Alpine Ski Coach Jonathan Damon says, “The Nederland HS girls’ team has several strong skiers that are racing fast their senior year; we hope to see more girls join the team and are focused on building the younger classes to carry the torch in future seasons.” Four members of the girls’ team qualified for state.

The second-place NHS boys’ team placed just 11 points behind Evergreen. The boys improved from last week’s fourth place finish. Coach Damon says slalom is definitely Nederland boys’ stronger discipline.



Christian Wood a senior at Boulder High, placed sixth, Charles Ghayur, a junior at Boulder High, placed eighth, Trig Campbell, a senior at Nederland, placed ninth, and Cole Skilbred, a senior at Boulder High, placed 12th.



Coach Damon says, “The boys’ team is very deep with fast times from freshmen and sophomores who will be moving up the running order as they challenge their seasoned teammates.” There were 76 racers in the slalom event and 11 Ned competitors qualified for state.

Nederland High School boys’ results and times

6. 616 Sr. Wood Christian: 1:39.36

8. 600 Jr. Ghayur Charles: 1:40.33

9. 622 Sr. Campbell Trig: 1:41.55

12. 625 Sr. Skilbred Cole: 1:43.98

14. 621 Stone Delcan: 1:45.81

15. 601 So. Lantz Talus: 1:46.47

16. 611 Fr. Lantz Kale: 1:46.74

19. 607 So. Titus Reece: 1:49.76

21. 604 Fr. Monahan Thomas: 1:50.91

22. 609 Jr. Smerdell Jared: 1:51.25

24. 620 So. Soto Alden: 1:53.12

State Qualifier cutoff

28. 615 So. Nesmith Cameron Lu: 1:57.12

29. 606 Sr. Bailey Roland: 1:58.03

38. 602 Jr. Irvin Lucas: 2:04.31

42. 613 Fr. Olsson Quinn: 2:11.16

47. 603 Jr. Hayward Jack: 2:17.04



Nederland High School girls’ results and times

1. 330 Jr. Pratt Delaney: 1:46.60

5. 334 Sr. Donohue Cassidy: 1:47.40

11. 331 Sr. Platt Natalie: 1:53.09

12. 336 Sr. Folwell Taylor: 1:53.38

19. State Qualifier cutoff

24. 340 Fr. Colton Eve: 2:11.22

29. 344 Fr. Neher Anna: 2:22.33

