Panthers fighting for second win

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the Nederland Panthers traveled to Twin Peaks Charter Academy where they lost to the Timberwolves, 32-56. Twin Peaks took a large lead in the first period, grabbing 11 unanswered points. Although the Ned boys gave it all they had, the Timberwolves left them in the dust in the first half.
Junior Jarod Rasdall scores 4 3-pointers and made 14 points. Rain Larrabee was top rebounder with six.
Period Scores:
6-17 5-16 10-9 11-14
Individual Statistics:
Toby Kane, sophomore: 3 points. 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 14 points, 4 3-pointers, 2 assists, 2 steals
Damon Vigil, sophomore: 1 point, 1 rebound
Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 1 point, 6 rebounds, 1 block
Jaylan Rasdall, senior: 6 points, 2/2 free throws, 1 steal
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block
On Friday, January 13, the Panthers hosted Dayspring Christian Academy and suffered a 25-68 loss. Jarod Rasdall was on his game with 3 3-pointers and Taylor Hoffman led with five rebounds.
Period Scores:
5-16 5-19 9-17 6-16
Individual Statistics:
Toby Kane, sophomore: 2 rebounds
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 9 points, 3 3-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Brennan Johnson, junior: 2 rebounds, 1 block
Aubrey Charlson, junior: 1 rebounds, 1 assist
Damon Vigil, sophomore: 3 points, 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound
Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks
Jaylen Rasdall, senior: 11 points, 1 3-pointer, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks