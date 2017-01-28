Panthers fighting for second win

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the Nederland Panthers traveled to Twin Peaks Charter Academy where they lost to the Timberwolves, 32-56. Twin Peaks took a large lead in the first period, grabbing 11 unanswered points. Although the Ned boys gave it all they had, the Timberwolves left them in the dust in the first half.



Junior Jarod Rasdall scores 4 3-pointers and made 14 points. Rain Larrabee was top rebounder with six.



Period Scores:

6-17 5-16 10-9 11-14



Individual Statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 3 points. 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 14 points, 4 3-pointers, 2 assists, 2 steals

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 1 point, 1 rebound

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 1 point, 6 rebounds, 1 block

Jaylan Rasdall, senior: 6 points, 2/2 free throws, 1 steal

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block

On Friday, January 13, the Panthers hosted Dayspring Christian Academy and suffered a 25-68 loss. Jarod Rasdall was on his game with 3 3-pointers and Taylor Hoffman led with five rebounds.

Period Scores:

5-16 5-19 9-17 6-16

Individual Statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 2 rebounds

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 9 points, 3 3-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Brennan Johnson, junior: 2 rebounds, 1 block

Aubrey Charlson, junior: 1 rebounds, 1 assist

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 3 points, 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Jaylen Rasdall, senior: 11 points, 1 3-pointer, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

