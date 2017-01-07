Panthers clinch first win

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Jared Rasdall was not having a good night. The Nederland Panther junior is usually good for a few three-pointers but in last Tuesday’s game against the Twin Peaks Timberwolves, his shots skittered around the basket rather than dropping in.



Then, in the last few seconds of the game, with the Timberwolves up by one, 33-32, Rasdall sunk the field goal that made the difference, that gave the Panthers the win, the first of the season. The roar of the crowd continued through the buzzer announcing the end of the game. It was a scrumptious win, a moment of victory that the boys had been seeking for weeks.



It was a game that seemed fraught with electricity: the last game before winter break, the first game that Jaylan, Jared’s brother, was back on the court. It was an awkward game from the beginning, with the Panthers shooting from the hip and coming up short.

In the first period, Gabe Larrabee and Damon Vigil shrugged off the Timberwolf defense to score, but Twin Peaks pulled ahead 8-4.

The Panthers hit a wall in the second period with Taylor Hoffman scoring, but the rest of the team was cold. The Wildcats picked up 10 points before the half ended, making it 18-7. An 11-point difference needs a boost to narrow the gap.



Within minutes after the third period began, Jared Rasdall sunk 2 three-pointers and Jaylan scored a field goal and it was a five point game.



The fourth period began and hope hovered about the Panther fans. Would the third period momentum carry over? Twin Peaks grabbed two baskets but the Ned boys were not stopping now. Jaylan Rasdall and Gabe Larrabee shot from the outside and tied the game. A three-point shot by Kenny Shankey gave the Panthers the lead, 32-31 with less than a minute.



A foul gave the Wolves a shot from the free throw line and the fans groaned when the Twin Peaks player scored two. With 27 seconds left, Ned played safe and smart and handed the ball to Jared who squeezed in for the winning shot, 34-33.



The Panthers will begin the new year with a win.

Period scores

4-8 3-10 8-2 19-13

Individual statistics

Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 assist

Brennan Johnson, junior: 2 steals

Jared Rasdall, junior: 5 points, 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Gabe Larrabee, senior: 8 points, 1 2-pointer, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 3 points, 6 rebounds

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 8 rebounds, 2 steals

Jaylen Rasdall, senior, 10 points, 2 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Kenny Shankey, senior: 6 points 2 3-pointers, 1 rebounds, 1 steal

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

