Panther girls downed twice

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the past week, the Nederland Panthers girls’ basketball team lost two games. They played an away game on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 against the Twin Peaks Charter Academy Timberwolves in a close game, well played on both sides. The score was 20-27 and Nederland hung in with Twin Peaks all the way. The Panthers now have a 1-5 record.



Lily Lindstrom and Karen Sorokach were high point leaders each with six points. Linnaea Thibedeau led in rebounds, grabbing the ball nine times, with two assists and 2 steals.



Coach Simone Smead says the girls are improving with each game and working hard, gelling as a team and showing great promise for the future.

Period Scores:

6-6 4-10 4-6 6-5

Individual Statistics

Helen Cross, freshman: 2 points 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, Breegan McClish, sophomore: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Brie Sineni, senior: 1 assist

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Karen Sorokach, junior: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 6 rebounds

Alex Sorokach, freshman: 5 rebounds, 1 block

Last Friday, January 13, the Panthers hosted the Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles who went home with an 8-30 win. The Ned girls struggled to score, showing heart to the end of the game. They were behind 1-19 at the end of the first period, but held the Eagles to four points in the next two periods. Junior Karen Sorokach scored the only point in the first period and Breegan McClish sunk the only basket in the second period. She also scored four points in the fourth period.

Period Scores:

1-19 2-2 0-2 5-7



Individual Statistics were not available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

