New Year’s in Nederland

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Goodnight and goodbye 2017. It was quiet in Nederland on New Year’s Eve. A drive through town around 10 p.m. revealed closed businesses, deserted streets, houses settled in for the night, awaiting the Times Square ball to drop.



Just north of town, the Caribou Room lights and the cars in the parking lot announced that there was some action going on, some celebration of the New Year.

Bonnie and the Clydes, a five piece country/rock band, and Band of the Heathens rocked the house, as around 100 people partied the New Year in.

New Year’s Day came in with sunshine and air just cold enough for a great day on the slopes, the sledding hill by the RTD parking lot, the Ned ice rink or snowboarding down a power line. Restaurants were packed.



New Moon employees said the New Year’s weekend was non-stop business for most of the winter vacation. Lattes and chais flew out the door as people came in from outside recreation to warm up and enjoy a treat before they headed down the canyon.



Nederland began 2017 dancing and playing and sharing the beauty of their natural home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

