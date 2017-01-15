Nederland Police Department elves spread holiday joy

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. When a Lakewood man who runs a successful business decided he wanted to give something back, he contacted Nederland Police Department sergeant Larry Johns and told him he wanted to buy gifts and give them to local Nederland children. Larry knew they needed to do it right. He wanted to find children who had specific needs and find the items that would help the most.



The anonymous donor was inspired by the story of the wealthy Midwest person who gave piles of hundred dollar bills to the local police station and the officers drove around, pulling people over and handing them a Ben Franklin. That was a fun thing to do, but Larry and his friend wanted to make sure that the children got what they needed.



It was early in December, but there was a lot to do.



Larry cleared the project with NPD chief Paul Carrill and with the donation from his friend and another from the department, the Ned elves had about $600 to spend.



But they still needed a shopping list. The elves contacted Nederland Elementary and Middle Schools and came up with a list of seven children who could use some toys or warm clothes under the Christmas tree. The teachers knew exactly what kids could use what gifts and contacted the parents and even came up with sizes.



Larry, his friend and his friend’s wife headed to Target. “It was fun shopping. Anything we bought, we kept the receipts in case the size was wrong or they wanted to exchange it for something else. We picked up toys and warm clothes and some girlie stuff like smelly lotion. We couldn’t find any boots. They were all sold out. It was hard staying on a budget but when we went to the checkout line, we were just under.”



The group of elves then wrapped each present, the gifts specifically picked out for each child. Last Thursday, December 22, Larry and his fellow elf, Carole, delivered the gifts. They knocked on the doors and greeted the families, surprising the children. Some of the kids tore into the presents right away and others opened one and put the others aside, waiting for Christmas.



The children and the parents were grateful for the gifts, for the joy of giving which was shared with them from an anonymous donor and the Nederland Police Department.

