Maryland Mountain Park plans

John Scarffe, Black Hawk. The Black Hawk City Council took two actions toward improvements in the Maryland Mountain Master Plan during a regular meeting on Wednesday, December 14, at 3 p.m., 211 Church Street. Community Planning and Development Administrator Cynthia Linker introduced Mary Hart with Mary Hart Design, a landscape architecture firm, who has been working on a Master Plan for the park.



Linker proposed a Certificate of Appropriateness for construction of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge in Chase Gulch. “The historic preservation consultant has evaluated the information provided for the proposed new bridge in Chase Gulch, and has determined that the concept of a new bridge that complements the surrounding cultural landscape meets the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties,” according to the request for Council action.



Historically, a simple bridge over the North fork of Clear Creek was demolished prior to the City purchasing the property. The bridge will be part of a pedestrian and bicycle path planned for the Chase Gulch/Maryland Mountain open space area.



Historic resources on city-owned open space land in Chase Gulch and Maryland Mountain were inventoried by Mountain States Historical in 2014. The proposed bridge is close to the Gilpin Tramway Grade, Chase Gulch Road, the Dam and Belden Mill, which were all field evaluated as individually eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to the request.



The bridge is located within the former path of the Winnebago Hill Haul Road. The regulations for a CofA have been reviewed by staff.



A steel rail and frame, wood deck pedestrian and bicycle bridge as well as grading and excavation for the bridge will be covered by this proposed rehabilitation: Hart has been preparing design of the bridge.



“With the new parks plan for biking trails, this is something the city wanted to reinstall,” Linker said. The new bridge will be in the same location has the historic bridge. Final details are not completely designed.



“I feel the new bridge does meet the criteria for the municipal code and rehabilitation standards,” Linker said. Hart said she has been helping the City with the Marilyn Mountain project, and she will talk about whole system the Council’s next meeting.



The bridge will provide a link from the Gilpin Tramway and connect with Winnebago Hill, Hart said. The design echoes the historic bridge and will be a straight span bridge with a hex design. Linker pointed out that it’s for foot traffic and bicycles, not automobiles.



The Council approved the Certificate of Appropriateness. Linker and Hart then requested a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of a residence and outbuildings at 810 Chase Gulch Road.



The demolition will be in preparation for new construction at the site. The property has been conceptually identified in the Maryland Mountain Park Master Plan as a banquet and event destination. “The idea would be to create a facility that could provide outdoor space for hosting outdoor events and weddings, accessible for groups by wagon or sleigh,” according to the request for Council action.



Historic resources on city-owned open space land in Chase Gulch and Maryland Mountain were inventoried by Mountain States Historical in 2014.



The survey form states that the house was built in 1872 but was historically in another location. In the late 1960’s or 1970’s, the house was moved to the present location.



Sheds and the privy were added over time after the move. In 2007, the City of Black Hawk purchased the property from George and Betty Nelson. The Nelsons used the residence part-time, but it has been vacant for several years.



Eric Twitty of Mountain States Historical determined that the buildings on the property were not individually eligible for the National Register of Historic Places as they were moved or constructed within the past fifty years. The City of Black Hawk is requesting the demolition of the residence and outbuildings at 810 Chase Gulch Road. The regulations for a CofA have been reviewed by staff.



The following site features will be covered by this proposed application: demolition of the Gundy/Nelson residence, demolition of two metal sheds and demolition of two wood privies. The Council approved the Certificate of Appropriateness.

