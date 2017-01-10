Injustice at NMSHS

Dear Editor and People of our wonderful community,

I feel a grave injustice has been done: Aaron Jones, beloved teacher and coach at NMHS, has been relieved of his Football coaching duties at NMHS. Those who know Aaron understand that this is just about the craziest thing you’ve ever heard. When attempts are made to contact the person responsible for this decision, we are not given answers. Well, we WANT answers, we DESERVE answers, and we are determined to get them.



I could go on and on about how this man is a blessing to this community, and especially a blessing and incredible mentor to the KIDS in this community. Nederland Football will mourn the loss of this coach, and I believe that Nederland will never find a better coach for the kids in this community. One would think that decisions would be made based on the best interest of our kids, but it certainly appears that the kids are an after-thought in so many decisions that have been made this year. As a parent of two student-athletes currently attending NMHS, I am outraged that this is happening to our kids.



I am asking for transparency from the administration. The Athletic Director at NMHS should be willing to fully disclose her path to this decision if she feels it was for the good of our kids and our school.

Respectfully,

Kellie Shankey

Nederland

