Gilpin girls win three

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School girls’ basketball team got off to a good start in the new year, winning three consecutive games and slipping into a win record, 4-3 in the season. On January 3, the Eagles hosted the Cornerstone Christian Academy Bulldogs and walked away with a score of 53-12, dominating from the very beginning.
Aspen Nadeau, junior, was the Player of the Game, plunging herself into the game, being everywhere she needed to be to steal the ball, make the rebound or score the points. Cicely Lepro was the score leader of the game, with 17 points.
Period scores:
11-2 6-7 20-3 10-0
Individual statistics:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Cicely Lepro, junior: 17 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 1 assist
Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Berkley Davis, senior: 4 points, rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Nicole Adams, freshman, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Carly Johnson, junior: 2 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
On January 6, the Eagles won another home game taking on the Longmont Christian Warriors, 51-9. Everyone had a chance at the basket with everyone making at least four points. Katelyn Armstrong was the Player of the Game. Cicely Lepro was the leader in scoring with 12 points.
Period scores:
12-0 9-2 13-3 17-4
Individual Statistics:
Katelyn Armstrong Player of the Game:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 8 points
Cicely Lepro, junior: 12 points
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 5 points
Keely Schmidt, senior: 7 points
Alicia Johnson, freshman: 4 points
Berkley Davis, senior: 4 points
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 4 points
Nicole Adams, freshman: 7 points
On Saturday, January 7, 2017 the Gilpin girls traveled to Lake County, where they beat the Panthers, 44-19.
Berkley Davis was named the Player of the Game. Cicely Lepro was high school leader with 13 points.
Period scores:
11-4 13-2 10-4 10-9
Individual Statistics:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 2 points
Cicely Lepro, junior: 13 points, 1 3-pointer
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 4 points
Annabel Diekman, senior: 1 point
Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points
Berkley Davis, senior: 6 points
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 12 points, 4 free throws.