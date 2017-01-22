Gilpin girls win three

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School girls’ basketball team got off to a good start in the new year, winning three consecutive games and slipping into a win record, 4-3 in the season. On January 3, the Eagles hosted the Cornerstone Christian Academy Bulldogs and walked away with a score of 53-12, dominating from the very beginning.



Aspen Nadeau, junior, was the Player of the Game, plunging herself into the game, being everywhere she needed to be to steal the ball, make the rebound or score the points. Cicely Lepro was the score leader of the game, with 17 points.

Period scores:

11-2 6-7 20-3 10-0



Individual statistics:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Cicely Lepro, junior: 17 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 6 points, 4 rebounds

Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 1 assist

Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Berkley Davis, senior: 4 points, rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Nicole Adams, freshman, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Carly Johnson, junior: 2 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals



On January 6, the Eagles won another home game taking on the Longmont Christian Warriors, 51-9. Everyone had a chance at the basket with everyone making at least four points. Katelyn Armstrong was the Player of the Game. Cicely Lepro was the leader in scoring with 12 points.



Period scores:

12-0 9-2 13-3 17-4



Individual Statistics:

Katelyn Armstrong Player of the Game:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 8 points

Cicely Lepro, junior: 12 points

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 5 points

Keely Schmidt, senior: 7 points

Alicia Johnson, freshman: 4 points

Berkley Davis, senior: 4 points

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 4 points

Nicole Adams, freshman: 7 points



On Saturday, January 7, 2017 the Gilpin girls traveled to Lake County, where they beat the Panthers, 44-19.



Berkley Davis was named the Player of the Game. Cicely Lepro was high school leader with 13 points.

Period scores:

11-4 13-2 10-4 10-9



Individual Statistics:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 2 points

Cicely Lepro, junior: 13 points, 1 3-pointer

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 4 points

Annabel Diekman, senior: 1 point

Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points

Berkley Davis, senior: 6 points

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 12 points, 4 free throws.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

