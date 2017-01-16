Gilpin County : Year in Review

John Scarffe, Gilpin County.



January

The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners approved a request to vacate a County road during a regular meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2016, at the Gilpin County Courthouse. In return, the County would receive a road easement over a portion of South Beaver Creek Road.



Tyler Wilson of 53 Wallen’s Place requested 350 square feet of Wallen’s Place right of way near South Beaver Creek Road, according to Community Development Director Tony Petersen.



Without the benefit of a building permit, Wilson inadvertently constructed a garage about six feet into the platted right of way of Wallen’s Place. Gilpin County would convey about 350 square feet of Wallen’s Place right of way to Wilson. The road serves three other lots, but this action would not impact existing conditions on the travel part of Wallen’s Place.



February

A Gilpin County resident asked the County to allow a retail marijuana growing facility on February 9. Joe Licata, owner of Rocky Mountain Organics at 5312 Highway 119, Black Hawk, and his son, Jason, brought the request before the Board.



Jason Licata said it has been one of the goals of RMO to have a grow operation near their stores in Gilpin County. They have one now but it is 191 miles away. They’d like to have their grow site behind the Coyote Lodge.



Commissioner Gail Watson said the County currently has a moratorium on retail and medical marijuana, so the County would have to approve it through special use review. Applicants would usually go through the Community Development Department.

Watson said the Commissioners need to talk to their constituents about this, and the Board agreed to make it the main subject of the monthly Coffee with Commissioners.



A possible site for a shooting range in the County could result from a land exchange proposed between Gilpin County and Bonanza Land LLC. Petersen told the Commission the County could trade interest in four claims for the La Place MS #6003 mining claim.



In return, the County would trade Bonanza interest in four mining claims that are not very useful for the County. The Board approved the trade with the condition of an onsite visit first.



The Board approved a grant agreement with the Caring for Colorado Foundation to help fund Gilpin County transportation. The Foundation awarded a one-time payment of $22,701 for the term of March 1, 2016, to February 8, 2017.



The Board discussed two possible sites for public shooting on February 23. The Board has designated two new mapped locations as potential sport range sites. The first site, the County-owned La Place parcel, sits off the Hidee Mine Road, and the second site, a privately owned parcel, is located off Missouri Gulch Road.



Watson said she would look into substituting the County owned site on a grant application to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to replace the Missouri Gulch site.



Through contact with Serene Karplus with the Nederland Area Seniors (NAS), the group has requested $2,500 in funding, since 25 percent of their clientele are Gilpin County residents. County Manager Roger Baker said the Board has received requests in the past and had funded them, but this year’s request is well over the usual provided annually.



Commissioner Watson pointed out that the County funds its own senior program, and 103 unique individuals participate. Chair Linda Isenhart said she would like to talk to Karplus. “We need to concentrate our efforts on our own program.”



Baker announced that Gilpin County has been conditionally awarded a $23,500 grant from History Colorado to perform the Russell Gulch Historic Resources Survey. The award included $5,500 more than requested and requires that an archaeological scope of work and budget, including the mapping of mines and underground resources, be submitted and approved for the award to be given. A proposal will be developed soon.

March



The Board approved a request for a garage variance in Wondervu on March 8 with conditions of restricting increases on the height of the garage and further screening. Ronald James McLaughlin of Arvada requested the variance on behalf of applicant Elizabeth McLaughlin for a variance to build a 27-foot, four-inch by 34 feet and 15 feet high detached garage 15 feet from the property line on lot two of the Wondervu Ranch on Indian Peaks Road off Highway 72.



Although the property sits in Gilpin County, it borders Boulder County. It will be 15 feet off the property line instead of 30 feet required by zoning. Two neighbors spoke in opposition. The Board the variance Commissioner Watson brought up the possibility of funding $500 scholarships for Gilpin County attendees of Rural Colorado Philanthropy Days. The funds would be used for lodging or transportation costs and cover the cost of the program for one day. Registrations would cost about $75. The event would give County organizations the opportunity to make pitches to potential funders. The motion passed on a two to one vote.



Public Works Director Bill Paulman requested a reallocation of funds for the Department because of equipment failures that will strain the Department’s annual budget. He had enough money to cover the generator and heater but bids on the generator are very close. This all adds up to about $71,000. The Board approved the reallocation.



The Commissioners discussed the possibility of placing an excise tax for marijuana grow operations on the November ballot again on March 22. The Commissioners also discussed the issue at their February 9 meeting.



Baker said that Community Development Director Tony Petersen had a lot of knowledge on the issue. Watson said the County needs people to gather information from law enforcement. DOLA and Colorado Counties, Inc., (CCI) have a pretty good handle on that.



Baker suggested that the Board could authorize the collection of an excise tax without knowing whether anyone would use it. Board Chair Linda Isenhart said the deadline for ballot items is July 26 and thinks they have some time to do some research.



April

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office presented an emergency preparedness guide and a proposal for communicating it to County residents on April 12. Sgt. Kevin Armstrong handed out a new guide for County emergency preparations. Armstrong also gave the Board a Power Point presentation for County residents. The Power Point explains what residents need to do to sustain themselves in the event of an emergency.



He hopes to get started with the presentations in the next couple of weeks once the guide is completely finished. He plans to give the presentations at the Community Recreation Center, the library and in Central City and Black Hawk and will approach local homeowner’s associations.



Commissioner Watson brought some sign ideas to the meeting to help address speeding and very loud motorcycles in County neighborhoods. The signs, a diamond shape with black letters on a red background, read “Ride Quiet, Ride Safe,” and “We Enforce,” with a picture of a motorcycle. These types of roll up signs can be moved around the County. They would cost $400 for two sets.



Under Sherriff Jon Bayne said they could put them out Friday night and pick them up on Saturday morning and put them out again on Sunday morning. They could be placed in different locations each time on the shoulders of roads and highways. Baker said funds could come from the County’s operating supplies budget, and the Board approved the expense.



An ordinance for controlling loose and noisy dogs was unleashed before the Board on April 12. The County already has a resolution regarding dogs, but an ordinance would formalize the regulations and put them before the public.



Baker told the Board, “You’re not going to make major changes, but the fact that it will be in the paper will get some attention,” Baker said. Isenhart directed that a work session be scheduled after the next meeting and then put it on the agenda in a month.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office presented an addendum to a memorandum of understanding for covering Central City police duties on April 26. In February, Central City released a statement regarding its law enforcement situation. “At a Special Council Meeting on Friday, February 26, 2016, a Resolution for a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Central and the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office for the provision of assistance with law enforcement services was approved.



The sheriff’s office was able to commit to providing the needed services to the City through a formal Agreement.’” The original MOU became effective on March 8, 2016. “To provide routine and common law enforcement services to the City, GCSO will need to hire and train two additional deputies,” according to the First Amendment to the MOU.



The City and County may, at a future date, formally discuss an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for law enforcement services in Central City. The Board then approved starting the process of hiring two more officers. The Board also approved filling four other vacant positions for the Sheriff’s Office: a full-time and part-time cook; a community services officer and a detentions deputy.

May

Railroad service to Rollinsville got a nudge back on track again on May 24. Watson told the Board that the reality is there’s movement bringing the Ski Train back as the Winter Park Express.



In the past the Board has attempted to get Amtrak, which travels regularly through Rollinsville, to include a stop in the town. Watson hopes that the Winter Park express would help make a Rollinsville stop more feasible.



Watson told the Board, “It’s in the County’s best interest to start a dialog on the California Zypher.” She suggested that a shuttle to the casinos could help make a case for a Rollinsville stop.



Watson talked to Robert Eaton with Amtrak Government Affairs, and he suggested that the County send a formal request for service from the Zephyr. Watson handed the Board a suggested letter to Eaton. The board agreed to forwarding on the letter.



Petersen proposed updating to the 2015 versions of the International Residential Code codes and adopting the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code. The County currently is using the 2006 edition and the International Building Code.



The most significant changes that could increase building costs include automatic fire sprinkler systems in all single-family houses and higher energy efficiency standards. Exempted from needing a permit will be one-story, detached accessory structures with a floor area not exceeding 120 square feet. The Board of Commissioners approved the code updates.

June



Residents of Russell Gulch in Gilpin County registered concern about lack of fire protection in the area and asked for a building moratorium on June 14. Two Russell Gulch residents brought a petition signed by 37 people to the meeting.



Residents Forrest Anderson and Ed De Cieco presented the petition to the Board. Anderson said residents of Russell Gulch have been concerned about fire protection. Watson said the Commissioners need to get a better sense of this from the County’s Community Development Department and should sit down and talk to the Timberline and Central City fire departments during a work session.



The First Reading of the proposed new ordinance regarding dogs in Gilpin County came before the Board on June 28. During the work session, Undersheriff Jon Bayne told the Commissioners that the required dog license is free.



Watson said the ordinance does not mention anything about cruelty to animals. Other counties such as Clear Creek, Summit and Boulder counties include that in their ordinances. She also suggested changing the title of this ordinance.



The Board approved the first reading of the ordinance. The second reading and public hearing will take place at the Board’s July 26 meeting before final adoption.



A Gilpin County resident presented a Consensual Commercial Lien and Ledger and bill of exchange for $254,708,582.24 to the Board on June 28. Materials presented to the Commissioners and County Attorney James J. Petrock claim that Gilpin County officials, including the sheriff and a judge, have not paid and filed a personal recognizance bond required by the law and the Constitution.



The Lien, filed on behalf of the Indestructible Trust for the People in Colorado, states, “This is a non-judicial remedy for the people when their public servants dishonor their oaths of office and engage in predicate acts of conspiracy.” The filing charges Gilpin County Sheriff Bruce W. Hartman, Judge David R. Gloss and County Attorney Petrock with wrongful dishonor to the bill of exchange, dated July 10, 2015.



County Attorney James Petrock said he has never heard of the International Commercial Recording Office Public Access Portal or the We the People group. It’s not any kind of federal or state agency. Since the lien has no legal effect, Petrock has no plans whatsoever to follow up on the filing.

July



The Board approved temporary Stage One fire restrictions for the County on July 12. Several other State counties, including Boulder and Jefferson counties, have imposed the restrictions. The Board also approved an agreement for additional surveying services with Gilpin County Surveyor Corey Diekman. Diekman is working with Clear Creek County Surveyor Greg Markle to determine the location of the boundary line between the two counties, and the number of hours required for this work has exceeded his salary.



Gilpin County residents Bryan and Amy Hager applied to eliminate a boundary and to vacate a road in the Snow Line Ranch Estates. Present conditions include three lots with a private access easement from Lump Gulch to lot five. The Commissioners approved the application.



During a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Gilpin County Courthouse, the Board discussed again utilizing the GCSO for Central City law enforcement. Gilpin County Undersheriff Jon Bayne and Captain Tom Ihme introduced the second amendment to an MOU between the Sheriff’s Office and Central City for law enforcement. The Commissioners approved the second amendment.



Isenhart said the County received seven applications for Local Government Limited Gaming Impact funds through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). The Commissioners apply annually for grants through the program.



The Commissioners then ranked each of the applicants and asked County Manager Roger Baker to compile the rankings. They ultimately wound up with the Sheriff’s Office jail first and patrols second, Gilpin Ambulance Authority third, Eagle’s Nest fourth, Gilpin County Victim’s Services fifth, Jefferson Center for Mental Health sixth and First Judicial District seventh.



That night, the Board also met with the City of Central Council to discuss the Belvidere Theater. The County offered Central City a Quit Claim Deed for the theater, but the property must be used solely for public projects.



County Manager Roger Baker told the Board and Council that it was always contemplated the theatre would go away from the County for some other purpose. The Central City Council proposed an exchange, but the Commissioners wanted to talk about what they would receive in exchange, so he thought the best thing to do would be get to the Council and Commissioners together. The Board approved the Quit Claim Deed.



The second reading of the dog ordinance drew a response from the public on July 26. Six County residents addressed the Board about the ordinance during the public hearing.



Watson suggested that some of the needed changes in the ordinance are about the tone. Eliminate language that the dog may be euthanized and instead say it will be taken to Charlie’s Place. The dog park and arbitration board are interesting suggestions. Isenhart said they should make some changes and bring it back one more time at the August 9 meeting.



The Shoshoni Yoga Retreat requested a Special Use Permit to continue current operations and to add two new buildings on July 26.



SGRY, doing business as the Shoshoni Retreat at 1400 Shoshoni Camp Road, requested a Special Use Permit that would allow the organization to continue operating as it has and to add a library and fire-proof storage building. Shoshoni is located at 21614 Highway 119 at mile marker 21.5 north of Rollinsville.



County Planner Dan Horn told the Board that SGRY was issued a Special Use Permit in 1988 allowing them to operate the retreat. The permit was revoked in 1991 but since then Shoshoni has been operating as a legal, nonconforming use.



Watson said the Board would add as a condition that the SGRY contact the Timberline Fire District. The Commissioners approved the Special Use Permit with that condition and those from the Planning Commission.



Thorodin Development LLC requested a zoning change for 9 Karlann Drive from commercial to residential to increase the ability to sell the property in a more robust market. Located off Highway 119 across from Taggert’s, the building is a log style structure that looks and functions like a home, Horn said. The Planning Commission recommended in favor of the zoning request, and the Board approved the request.

August



The second reading of the dog ordinance got a second hearing on August 9. Baker said the Board had the second reading of the ordinance at the last meeting and would continue the second reading to this time.



Five members of the public voiced comments both in favor and opposed to the ordinance. Chair Isenhart said the Board can revisit this down the road if there are more problems, and the Board approved the ordinance with Watson’s wording change of euthanized instead of destroyed.



The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office could get equipment for a new Emergency Operations Center if a grant application is funded. The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners approved the grant application on August 9.



Sergeant and Emergency Manager Kevin Armstrong presented the application for an emergency management preparedness grant at a net expenditure of $16,062.11 to facilitate the purchase of equipment, technology and furniture for an emergency operations room. The County will match the same amount.



Petersen presented revisions to Gilpin County’s zoning regulations on August 23. Petersen detailed changes to nine sections of the County’s zoning codes.



Petersen told the Board that several changes to the zoning regulations had been reviewed by the Planning Commission with favorable recommendations. All the changes started because revisions needed to be made to the County’s sign codes. In the revisions, the sign codes are separated by types, and all sign regulations have to be content neutral. The Board approved setting the next public hearing on the zoning regulations for 10 a.m. on September 20 with a work session in between.



Gilpin County Clerk and Recorder Colleen Stewart presented Intergovernmental Agreements to conduct elections for three local political subdivisions on August 23. The City of Black Hawk, the City of Central and the Boulder Valley School District asked the County to coordinate elections on November 8, 2016. The Board approved all three Intergovernmental Agreements.



Oscar Barlow, 218 Caeser in Colorado Sierra Subdivision Delta, requested a variance for a separation between a well and soil treatment areas (STA). Petersen said State and County code requires a 100 foot separation.



Barlow would like a variance to reduce that requirement to 78 feet between his well and STA because the steepness of the terrain leading to that location has all but eliminated normal access. The Board approved the variance.



Alex Gutierrez of 110 Douglas Mountain Road on the Gilpin and Jefferson counties’ border line, requested an exemption from a subdivision. All land divisions resulting in parcels less than 3.5 acres must be subdivided with the Board’s approval or exempted from the definition of a subdivision with the Board’s approval.



The present owner bought the property in 2013 unaware of its illegal status. The parcel contains a house built in 1984 and an unpermitted well. The Board approved the subdivision exemption with the recommended condition.

September



The Board approved a request to vacate a portion of Norton Drive on September 6. Petersen presented an application from Matt Lindberg, 368 Norton Drive in Lot 4 of Chalet Park Number One, to have the County vacate the non-maintained portion of Norton Drive that fronts his lot. Petersen said the portion of the drive was dedicated to the County, but the County never maintained it.



This portion of Norton Drive dead-ends at a home beyond the Chalet Park subdivision boundary and was never constructed to County road standards. It has no turn-around that will accommodate Public Works maintenance vehicles.



Carl Schembri and Bonanza Land LCC applied for a boundary line elimination (BLE) between the Isabelle Lode and the Prompt Pay Lode on Golden Dollar Road in Russell Gulch. The BLE would convert one isolated, disconnected portion into Isabelle while combining the remaining two disconnected portions with Prompt Pay. The Board approved the boundary line elimination.



The Board also agreed to rescind fire restrictions currently in place in Gilpin County.



A Public Hearing on revisions to Gilpin County’s zoning regulations continued on September 20. In between, the Commissioners discussed the regulations during a work session with Petersen on Septembe

r 6. Changes have been made to nine sections of the County’s zoning codes.



After the first public hearing and the work session, the five residential sign categories are Overhead Entry; Ground Mounted Entry; Building Mounted, affixed to the building wall, one allowed per parcel with a maximum size of three feet; Personal Property; and Temporary One.



Watson made the motion to approve the revised code regulations with the changes outlined to the Temporary One sign code, and the Board passed the motion. The new regulations will go into effect on January 1, 2017.



Petersen also introduced a subdivision exemption for a minor subdivision at Los Lagos Ranch. Applicants Robert Sayre and Bonney Sayre Moody each own one 35-acre parcel in the north portion of Gilpin County.



The subject sites are part of a privately held, family owned homestead. The applicants would like to divide their 70 acres via a minor subdivision exemption into four parcels averaging about 1.75 acres, Petersen said.



A Conservation Easement would be granted to Gilpin County preserving all lands outside of the prescribed building envelopes. The Conservation Easement would also prohibit future land divisions including subdivision and subdivision exemptions. The Board approved the subdivision exemption.

October

Tony Petersen presented the 2001 Code Enforcement Policy and costs for future implementation on October 4. Isenhart said the code was last drafted in 2001, 15 years ago.



According to the 2001 enforcement procedure, upon receiving or observing a complaint an initiation sheet will be filed. Staff will then visit the site to investigate. If deemed in violation, the owner will be contacted immediately and an acceptable remedy explained.



If compliance is not complete within 30 days, legal notice will be served. If an agreed upon action plan results in progress toward compliance, no further action will be taken. If progress ceases, or one year expires, a remedy through the courts will be sought. Petersen said the first step is to send a letter.



After months of discussion, an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Central City and Gilpin County for law enforcement received approval on October 4. The IGA between the City of Central, Gilpin County and the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office states that the City and the Sheriff’s Office entered into an MOU for law enforcement services on March 8, 2016, and it was amended on April 26 and again on July 19. The IGA supersedes the MOU.



The Board put into place fall fire restrictions for Gilpin County on October 18. The Board approved a boundary line elimination for Mark W. Heidebrecht at Watchdog Replat A off Black Gulch Road between Pinecliffe and Wondervu.



County Planner Dan Horn said the applicant wanted to consolidate two lots into one. Horn said one of the lots, with 5.6 acres, does have a house on it. The other 2.8-acre parcel is vacant. Combined the lot will total 8.4 acres.



After much discussion and several drafts, the Board approved a Procurement and Purchasing Policy for the County. In a memo to the Board, Finance Director Clorinda Smith wrote: “Gilpin County has never had a formal Procurement and Purchasing Policy. This policy is long overdue and has become a requirement for many grants.”

November

Gilpin County has received grant funding for seven projects from the Local Gaming Impact Advisory Committee through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), the Board learned on November 1.



Seven Gilpin County organizations received funding, according to the letter, with the largest award, $585,809, going to the First Judicial DA Gaming impacts. Sheriff’s Jail Operations received the second most at $491,503, while ambulance operations received $150,000. The Eagle’s Nest Learning Center received $120,000, Sheriff’s Office operations received $67,402, School based counseling received $50,674 and Victim Services received $32,000.



Jill Howard and Kevin Ashcraft, Career Center supervisor, presented a Memorandum of Understanding for the Tri-County Workforce. The operational agreement is entered into by the Tri-County Workforce Development Board, Jefferson County, Clear Creek County and Gilpin County.



Howard said the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act establishes the Tri-County workforce area and the agreement for the area. The Board approved the MOU. The Board also approved three appointments to the Gilpin County Planning Commission. The Board reappointed Bob Haxel, Laura Jeney and Jane Billings to new terms on the Commission.



Central City asked the Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners if the County would like to participate in the City’s application to join an Enterprise Zone on November 1. Central City Community Development Director Ray Rears told the Board that Central City is currently not part of an Enterprise Zone, which gives some incentives for the business community. The funds can be used where there is some need, such as low growing population areas.



Central City has a meeting with Northwest Colorado on November 16, so Rears wanted to talk to Black Hawk and Gilpin County before that. Schmalz said they should put together a letter of support, and Isenhart suggested tabling this for today and then doing a letter of support. Baker said he would place the item on the Board’s agenda for the November 15 meeting.



Petersen presented two variance requests to the Board. Carl Schembri, 435 Golden Dollar Road, requested a variance that would permit the placement of a ground-mounted solar power array 40 feet from the centerline of Golden Dollar Road in Russell Gulch. Current County code requires a 55-foot setback.



Petersen said the proposed location would allow him to adjust the array seasonally. Staff recommends in favor of this. If Golden Dollar Road were improved in the future, it would be a rural access road, which requires only a 30-foot setback.



The Board approved the variance request. Ben Crabb, 138 Elk Place, requested a variance permitting the placement of a 1200-square-foot garage within 15 feet of both the west and south property lines fronting Lakeview Drive, Petersen said.



Current code requires a 30-foot setback from both property lines. This request for a garage is 30 by 40 feet in size, Petersen said.

Schmalz moved that the Commissioners table this pending building plans and continue the hearing to November 15 at 9 a.m. and the Board approved.



The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners issued a letter requesting inclusion in the Colorado Enterprise Zone Program on November 15. The Board also discussed a grant just received from the Colorado Department of Transportation to study meeting the needs of riders in Gilpin and Clear Creek counties.



At the November 15 meeting, Rears reported that he got a letter of support from Black Hawk and reached out to Clear Creek and they’re on board. He was going tomorrow to the meeting with Northwest.



The Board presented Rears with a letter requesting inclusion in the program. The County received a letter from the Colorado Department of Transportation that it had received a $28,000 grant for county planning and assessment for Clear Creek and Gilpin counties, meeting rider needs.



Watson said the Board voted on $500 for grant writing and didn’t move on full amount. The Commissioners have to agree to a $3,500 match from Gilpin County. The Board approved the match.



A public hearing for a variance request for a garage at 138 Elk Place came before the Board for the second meeting in a row on November 15. The variance request from Ben Crabb of 138 Elk Place was continued from the Board’s November 1 meeting.



Crabb’s neighbors told the Board that if he would have shown them the ideas in the very beginning it would have helped, and now they have no problem. The Board approved the variance request.

December

Two representatives of Gilpin County Schools requested the support of the Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners on a grant application for completion of the playground on December 6.



David MacKenzie and Sunny Vincent presented a resolution supporting the application for a School Yard Grant from the State Board of the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund (GOCO) in support of updating playground equipment and adding other features to it. The grant for $110,000 would fund a new playground and outdoor education area, according to the resolution.



Vincent said the Great Outdoors Colorado grant would fund educational playground equipment. An underground greenhouse can grow year around, The Board approved the resolution.



Finance Director Clorinda Smith submitted the 2016 Supplemental Budget Appropriations and told they Board they are adding some revenue and some expenditures. The County has received a couple of grants, and has changed the procedure for prisoner meals.



The request also includes expenses for human services and capital items. Expenditure additions total $313,454 and include $100,000 for the Child Welfare program, $65,000 for prisoner meals and $40,350 for facilities as the result of an Energy and Mineral Impact Grant.



Revenue additions total $832,602 and include $535,315 from a gaming tax additional amount, $100,000 back from Child Welfare, $78,569 from a DOLA grant for the jail and $35,050 for patrol overtime grants. The Board approved the Supplemental Appropriations.



The Boulder River Ranch on Pactolus Road and South Beaver Creek Road requested an amendment to an existing conservation easement for additional buildings on December 6. The previous owners gave the County a conservation easement, and it limits building to the 5,000-square-foot fishing lodge, Petersen said. The Board can amend the agreement.



They want to put a few more amenities associated with the lodge. Petersen said that they are willing to compensate loss of the conservation space with a $50,000, one-time payment. The Board approved the request to amend the conservation easement.



The Board received three requests for boundary line eliminations. Petersen introduced a request from Melody Loar in the Severance Lodge subdivision to reconfigure three existing small lots into two more slightly larger lots. It would allow them to put their septic system on the same lot as their house.



County Planner Dan Horn introduced a request from the Katherine Titze Living Trust in Dory Lakes #3 to consolidate two lots into one. In the South Pinecliffe subdivision, Rene Gay and Gregory Adrian would like to consolidate ten lots into one lot.



The Board approved all three requests. After an executive session, the Board approved the 2017 contract for County Manager Roger Baker.

