Eagles lose two

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Since the winter break, the Gilpin High School Eagles have lost two games, won one, and have a 1-6 record.



Their first home game of 2017 was on January 3 against The Cornerstone Christian Academy. It was a 51-46 win for the Eagles, with a tremendous comeback in the fourth period.



Gilpin was behind 17-25 at the end of the first half and was still down by three at the end of the third period. Momentum shifted in the fourth period and the Eagles inched forward to pull ahead and win the game.



Matt Immordino was explosive, charging and leaping over the defense and scoring 24 points. Austin Boulter led with 12 rebounds in the game.

Period scores:

12-13 5-12 17-13 17-8

Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Braedyn Perez, senior: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Matt Immordino, senior: 24 points, 1 3-pointer, 7 rebounds, 6 steals

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block

Austin Boulter, junior: 6 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks

Chris Burtschi, junior: 2 points

On January 6, the Eagles hosted the Longmont Christian Warriors, one of the leaders in the league. The Warriors came out with a bang, scoring 22 points in the first period. The Eagles came up with a great effort in the second period, outscoring the Warriors, but still 11 points behind. Longmont brought out all their weapons in the third period and took the definitive lead. The final score was 42-61.



Matt Immordino gave it his all, scoring 20 points, making six rebounds and grabbing five steals.



Period scores:

6-22 16-11 7-17 13-11



Individual statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 2 points, 8 rebounds 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block

Braedyn Perez, senior: 1 point

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Matt Immordino, senior: 20 points, 6 free throws, 6 rebounds, 5 steals. 2 blocks

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 10 points, 2 3-pointers, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 1 rebound

Austin Boulter, junior: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block



On the next day, January 7, the Eagles traded to Lake County where the Panthers made a fourth period comeback effort to take the game 40-36.



Period scores:

9-6 10-10 10-8 7-15

The next home game will be on January 24 against Union Colony Prep at 5:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

