Eagle girls drop two

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. With a series of five away games in a row, the Gilpin High School Eagles girls’ basketball team have stalled out, losing two consecutive games on the road. The girls played the Lyons Lions on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 and lost 23-45, giving them a 4-5 record.
Cicely Lepro and Annabel Diekman were high scorers with seven points each. The Eagles were outscored in each period against the 10-1, number two Lions, but they never stopped reaching for the win.
Period scores:
5-13 8-12 5-10 5-10
Individual statistics:
Rachel Schmalz, senior: 1 point
Cicely Lepro, junior: 7 points, 1 3-pointer, 5 rebounds, 1 block
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 2 points, 1 rebound
Annabel Diekman, 7 points, 2 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Samantha Smith, freshman: 3 rebounds, 1 assist
Keely Schmidt, senior: 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Berkley Davis, senior: 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 6 points, 2/2 free throws, 5 rebounds
Nicole Adams, freshman: 2 rebounds
On Thursday, January 12, the Eagles traveled to Jim Elliot Christian where they had a great start taking a 13-7 lead in the first half, but losing the game in the fourth period, 38-44.
Annabel Diekman was named the Player of the Game
Period Scores:
7-2 6-5 10-11 4-10