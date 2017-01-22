Central City Colorado Streamlines Online Presence While Revitalizing Historic Main Street

Elizabeth Chandler, Central City. Colorado has a new, award-winning website streamlining their online presence and featuring a new revitalization project for the city.



In partnership with Colorado Interactive and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority, Central City developed a new website which can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/centralcity. Launched in the fall of 2016, the website has been awarded a Silver Davey Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.



The user-centric home page was designed for citizens, businesses, and visitors to this popular, historic mountain town. Features of the website include social media integration, a city events calendar, current weather information, a news feed, and links to important information and initiatives.



One featured initiative; Main Street Central City is a volunteer effort by citizens, businesses, organizations, and government to revitalize historic Main Street Central City while diversifying and introducing new business and cultural opportunities. The initiative is part of a statewide Colorado Main Street program managed by the Department of Local Affairs, funded by the National Main Street Center; a national organization committed to historic preservation-based community revitalization.

Central City is one of eighteen Colorado Main Street communities participating in this effort to bring to life the history, pride, and creative development of their communities.



“A robust website integrated with social media is simply essential for Central City to tell the world about our wonderful community with our charming Victorian Main Street, colorful history, wonderful events and great businesses opportunities,” said Mayor Kathryn Heider. “We are very proud of our new website and are delighted with this award. Congratulations to our city staff for creating this award winning website and thanks to Colorado Interactive and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority for their support.”

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority.

The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and Colorado Interactive to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services.

Colorado Interactive builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of eGovernment firm NIC’s (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.



About NIC



Founded in 1992, NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation’s leading provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government more accessible to everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies provides digital government solutions for more than 4,500 federal, state, and local agencies in the United States. Forbes has named NIC as one of the “100 Best Small Companies in America” six times and the company has been included four times on the Barron’s 400 Index. Additional information is available at http://www.egov.com.

