Black Hawk Police

On 12/2/16 at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of an intoxicated party. The male party was placed into protective custody and taken to detox.

On 12/2/16 an Officer responded to the Wildcard Casino on the call of a welfare check. A party was taken into custody due to the violation of a protection order. It was later discovered the suspect had three outstanding warrants.

On 12/3/16 at approximately 1:54 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. A female suspect was later identified, contacted, and taken into custody.

On 12/3/16 an Officer responded to the 300 block of Main Street on a call of a welfare check. The party was placed on an M-1 hold and taken to Lutheran Hospital.

On 12/3/16 at approximately 8:44 p.m. Officers responded to 126 Main Street on a reported vehicle accident. A report was taken regarding the accident.

On 12/4/16 an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on a report of a theft. There is no suspect information at this time.

On 12/4/16 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a publicly intoxicated party. The suspect was issued summons for Disturbing the Peace.

On 12/4/16 at approximately 1:47 a.m. Officers responded to the Monarch parking garage on the report of a hit and run.

On 12/4/16 Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Ameristar Casino. Upon investigation it was determined the incident was civil in nature. A report was generated to document the situation.

On 12/4/16 at approximately 11:34 a.m. Officers observed a Gold 1992 Honda Accord traveling Southbound on Gregory Street. Upon clearance of the license plates they came back to a different vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, the driver was charged for displaying fictitious plates and the plates were seized.

On 12/4/16 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a disturbance between co-workers. The suspect was arrested and charged with harassment and Domestic Violence.

On 12/4/16 an Officer responded to the 100 block of Main Street for a welfare check. Party was taken into custody after a violation of a protection order.

On 12/4/16 at approximately 8:31 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a single vehicle accident in the 100 block of Richman Street. The driver was issued a citation and released.

On 12/5/16 Officers responded to the KMM parking garage to assist Division of Gaming with intoxicated parties.

On 12/6/16 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino Hotel on a report of an in-progress domestic disturbance. A suspect was arrested for False Imprisonment and Domestic Violence.

On 12/7/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a found gun, which the owner later picked up from the Black Hawk Police Department.

On 12/8/16 at approximately 3:20 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the Monarch Casino on the report of found drugs. A suspect was not identified and officers took possession of the drugs to be destroyed.

On 12/8/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report a theft of several items of jewelry, which occurred between 12/7/16 and 12/8/16. There is no suspect in custody at this time.

On 12/9/16 at approximately 4:32 a.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a party who had punched a poker machine and broken the screen. The party was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

On 12/9/16 at approximately 1:30 p.m. an Officer was dispatched to the Gilpin Casino on the report of an unknown female possibly in possession a controlled substance. There is one suspect in custody at this time.

On 12/9/16 at approximately 11:57 p.m. Officers observed a vehicle traveling Southbound on Highway 119 at Main Street with a brake light out. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver did not have valid registration or current insurance, and was displaying fictitious license plates. The driver was released on a summons and the vehicle was towed.

On 12/10/16 at approximately 5:00 a.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on an anonymous tip regarding a female party with warrants. The female party was transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 12/09/16 at approximately 11:45 a.m. an Officer was dispatched to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of a fight in progress. Upon investigation, there was no physical fight and two intoxicated parties were escorted off the premises.

On 12/10/16 an Officer took a phone report regarding a suspicious incident, which occurred on 12/08/16, at the Ameristar Casino.

On 12/11/16 at approximately 3:05 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. A male party was transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 12/11/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino, 401 Main Street, on the report of damage to a promotional sign. A suspect was identified and later issued and released on a municipal summons for private property damage.

On 12/11/16 an Officer took a telephone report of criminal mischief. There is no suspect information at this time.

On 12/13/16 at approximately 8:03 a.m. a City Streets employee was removing snow and forgot to lower the bed of the dump truck. The truck hit the overhead walk way from Mardi Gras to Golden Gates.

On 12/14/16 at approximately 4:15 a.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a call of a disturbance between a male and female. The male party was arrested for harassment and booked into the Gilpin County jail.

On 12/14/16 at approximately 6:47 p.m. Officers responded to the Z-Casino on a report of a theft from a female needing medical attention. A male suspect was arrested for theft and booked into Gilpin County Jail.

On 12/15/16 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a suspicious male party. The male party was transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 12/15/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a recovered wallet. Upon investigation, it was discovered that money (cash) was stolen from the victim’s wallet. There is no suspect information at this time.

On 12/15/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of damaged property. There is suspect information.

On 12/16/16 an Officer responded to the Lady Luck parking garage for a motorist assist. Upon clearing the driver’s name, he was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

On 12/16/16 an Officer responded to the Sasquatch Casino on the report of suspicious activity. Upon contact on individual was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

On 12/17/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of damaged property. There is suspect information.

On 12/17/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of casino property being damaged by a vehicle. A Colorado State accident report was completed.

On 12/17/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a possible missing person. Upon investigation, the party was not missing but had been taken into custody on violation of a protection order.

On 12/17/16 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a theft, which had occurred at the Wild Card Casino. There is suspect information.

On 12/17/16 at approximately 7:28 p.m. Officers responded to 300 Main Street (Mardi Gras Casino) on a report of a intoxicated person causing a disturbance. An adult male was transported to meet a sober party who was able to take responsibility of him.

On 12/17/16 at approximately 8:43 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. A male party was later taken into custody.

On 12/18/16 at approximately 3:54 a.m. Officers responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a cold theft. The suspect was identified and issued a summons.

On 12/18/16 Officers responded to the Isle Casino to investigate a report of found drugs. No suspects have been identified.

On 12/18/16 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Officers responded to the Lodge Casino on a call of found drug paraphernalia.

On 12/19/16 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Officers responded to the Red Dolly Casino on the report of theft of a coat. There is no suspect information.

On 12/19/16 at approximately 10:34 p.m. Officers were advised of a theft at the Saratoga. A male suspect was identified after it was determined he had left the city.

On 12/20/16 at 6:40 p.m. Officers responded to 140 chase street regarding an ordinance violation. A report has been completed.

On 12/20/16 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the Isle and Lady Luck Casinos on the report of a physical disturbance. A male party was later taken into custody.

On 12/21/16 at approximately 7:46 p.m. an Officer contacted a male party, via telephone, who was concerned for the welfare of his girlfriend. The party was found to be in violation of a Mandatory Protection Order. A warrant was issued for the male party’s arrest.

On 12/22/16 at approximately 10:37 p.m. an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino to recover a found baggie containing a controlled substance. A suspect was taken into custody.

On 12/22/16 an Officer contacted a party who was trespassing at the Isle Casino. The party was issued a summons.

On 12/23/16 at approximately 4:59 a.m. Officers responded the Golden Gates Casino on the report of theft of a tip box. The male party was released on a summons.

On 12/23/16 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Officers responded to 131 Main Street on a reported disturbance. A male was contacted who had assaulted an employee. The male was arrested for third degree assault and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 12/24/16 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino to assist other Officers on a medical call. After further investigation, one of the male parties involved was arrested for harassment and violation of a protection order, which occurred earlier at the Isle Casino. He was transported to the Gilpin County jail.

On 12/24/16 Officer Metcalfe responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a trespassing party. The subject was issued a summons and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 12/25/16 at approximately 5:17 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar parking garage on the report of a hit and run accident.

On 12/26/16 at approximately 4:48 a.m. an Officer responded to the Ameristar Parking garage level 5 on a report of a hit and run accident. A suspect has been identified and the case is under further investigation.

On 12/26/16 at approximately 12:42 p.m. Officers responded to the Saratoga Casino on a call of a counterfeit bill. The suspect was contacted and the bill was seized and placed into evidence.

On 12/26/16 at approximately 9:54 p.m. an Officer contacted a female party driving a vehicle away from the Ameristar Parking lot. Female driver later agreed to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers and was placed into custody for DUI.

On 12/26/16 at approximately 8:58 p.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a disturbance. A warrant was issued for one party.

On 12/27/16 at approximately 4:49 p.m. Officers responded to a residence on the report of a stolen rug. No suspects have been identified.

On 12/28/16 at approximately 7:13 a.m. Officers responded to 111 Richman Street on a call of a female who was observed with drugs in a vehicle. The female was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County jail.

On 12/28/16 at approximately 12:29 p.m. Officers responded to 340 Main Street on a theft of a jacket. Surveillance reviewed the video footage and discovered that the casino patron left wearing his jacket.

On 12/29/16 at approximately 2:18 a.m. Officers responded to the 200 Block of Main Street on the report of a hit-and-run accident. The driver has been identified and will be charged.

On 12/29/16 at approximately 7:19 a.m. an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of two parties using rolled up money to snort drugs. One party was arrested and the other party was issued a summons.

On 12/30/16 at approximately 10:17 a.m. an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a party acting strange. The party was later arrested for a warrant and booked in for the warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.

On 12/30/16 an Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street on the report of a city bus being damaged by another vehicle. A Colorado State accident report was completed.

On 12/30/16 an Officer was dispatched to the Monarch Casino, 488 Main Street, on the report of a counterfeit $100.00 bill. Upon further investigation, a suspect was cleared and the bill was confiscated.

On 12/31/16 at approximately 12:16 p.m. an Officer responded to a medical call at the Mardi Gras, that may have been possibly an assault. After further investigation, it was determined to be harassment, and later exceptionally cleared.

On 12/31/16 at approximately 4:43 p.m. Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of damage to a machine. No suspects have been identified.

On 12/31/16 at approximately 5:03 p.m. Officers responded to the Golden Gulch Casino parking lot on the report of a hit and run accident. No suspects have been identified.

On 12/31/16 an Officer was conducting a motorist assist in the Lady Luck parking garage when two individuals were observed smoking marijuana in a separate vehicle. Upon investigation one of the parties was taken into custody on violation of a protection order.

