Alpine girls take second

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Abundant snow, eager skiers and a new coach made for a great CHSAA Division D race at Winter Park last Thursday, January 12, 2017. The Nederland High School Alpine girls took second place and the NHS boys took fourth place, a great outcome for the first competition on the slopes. It was a giant slalom race and participants included Nederland, Middle Park, Platte Canyon, Evergreen, Clear Creek and Lake County.

The girls were one point behind Evergreen, which came in first place.



The first meet of the season was to have taken place at Eldora Mountain Resort but was cancelled because of an issue caused by too much snow. Abundant powder has been consistent all over the mountains and the Nederland High School Alpine Ski Team has been training hard.



New head coach Jonathan Damon says, “The team is racing great and we’ve only just started the season. I’m even more impressed by their teamwork and sportsmanship, and they represent Nederland well during our races. The support from BVSD, Eldora Mt Resort, and EMSC has been amazing, and I’m happy to be coaching in a community that gives its high school ski team so much support.”



Coach Damon grew up racing both Alpine and Nordic skiing in Maine. He captained his college team as they competed at resorts across New England.



When Damon stopped racing himself, he contributed his skiing skills and knowledge to coaching, and in 2007, he became the head coach at the Rivers School in Weston, MA. The team clinched the class C championship followed by taking the class B championship the next year.



Damon has many great athletes to work with, a combination of BVSD’s top skiers. Many of the Ned racers have raced together for the past few years and are at the peak of their talent. Returning skier, junior, Delaney Pratt, took first place with a combined time of 2:35.13. Also in the top 10 senior Natalie Platt took 10th with a combined time of 2:42.02.



Pratt, Platt, senior Taylor Folwell and junior Leah Kalil qualified for state giant slalom.

GIRLS’ TEAM 2ND PLACE

1. Delaney Pratt, 2:35.13

10. Natalie Platt, 2:42.02 12 336

12. Taylor Folwell, 2:48.79

15. Kalil Leah, 2:51.05

30. Anna Neher, 3:09.01

38. Abagail Hall, 3:24.16

There were 69 racers in all.

For the boys’ team, senior Trig Campbell was the first Ned skier to cross the finish, coming in 10th place overall with a time of 2:26.65. Sophomore Alden Soto came in 15th place with a time of 2:31.50. Campbell, Soto, senior Cole Skilbred, senior Delcon Stone, freshman Alex Irwin, sophomore Talus Lantz, senior Christian Wood, freshman Kalle Lantz and freshman Thomas Monahan all qualified for state.

BOYS’ TEAM 4th PLACE

10. Trig Campbell, 2:26.65

15. Alden Soto, 2:31.50

16. Cole Skilbred, 2:32.23

19. Delcan Stone, 2:36.84

20. Alex Irwin, 2:37.14

21. Talus Lantz, 2:37.60

22. Christian Wood, 2:37.74

25. Kale Lantz, 2:39.58

30. Thomas Monahan, 2:42.62

31. Scout Edmondson, 2:42.66

33. John McDermott, 2:43.83

34. Casey Zukosky, 2:44.34

37. Cameron Nesmith, 2:46.24

52. Quinn Olsson, 3:00.25

53. Lucas Irvin, 3:01.94

57. Jack Hayward, 3:11.61



Coach Damon says, “I’m looking forward to writing the next chapter of my ski coaching career here in Colorado, and with this great group of racers, it’s going to be a good story.



“The team is very hearty, hardworking, motivated, and supportive of each other. They are very mature and a really nice group of kids, so even when the weather is harsh, practice is still fun. It’s really been my pleasure to ski with this team and work with the school’s administration, parents, and volunteers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

