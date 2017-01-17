Alderman Year-In-Review

Janet Perry, Central City. Central City Alderman had a busy year, highlighted by the acquisition of a historic gem, the Belvidere Hotel, and added protection of the local environment.



Early in the year, a Special Review Use Permit was approved for an automobile parking lot in the Limited Community Commercial (LCC) Zone District, northwest of Gregory and High Street.



New Alderman Jeff Aiken was sworn into office by Central City Attorney Marcus McAskin.



Golden Nugget Dispensary, owned by Elise Kelcher, was given approval for a Retail Marijuana License and plans to be a ‘high end boutique store’.



The Municipal Judge was approved to continue legal services for Central City. The Council approved an IGA with Black Hawk for snow removal services. La Nora Braning was appointed to the Main Street Commission.



The Belvidere Theater is being considered for the Endangered Places List. There was a Colorado Preservation Inc. documentary done about the Belvidere being considered for the 2016 CPI list.



City Manager Daniel Miera was awarded $3,000 for a performance bonus. Central City closed on the purchase of the Big T Lot at $325,000. The Gilpin Ambulance Board position was filled by Linda Eisenhart.



Mayor Engels thanked the Reserve Casino Hotel for participating in the High Country Auxiliary/Timberline Fire District fundraiser. He said the food “was excellent” and helped make the fundraiser a success. Public Works was thanked by the council for their work during storms in early 2016.



The council approved a Professional Services Agreement with RPI Consulting, LLC for Project No. 2016-CD-01 (Comprehensive Plan), Land Use Code and Design Guidelines Update.



The Council memorialized the acquisition of Lot 8, Gold Mountain Village Final Plat by the city.



On June 27, 2016 there was a welcome event on Main Street for the Central City Opera. Public Utilities Director Hoover introduced Jack Beard, the new Water Operator. Public Works employee Mary Ann Block was thanked by the council for her work with the planters and hanging baskets of flowers on Main Street.



The Central City Aldermen approved the hiring of up to six new deputies and the purchase of two new patrol cars.



Aldermen order an attorney to bring in independent counsel to investigate a code of conduct violation. City Manager Miera was accused of conducting business with a conflict of interest involving retaliation and harassment, thereby creating a hostile work environment, but investigation proved him innocent.



The City decided to post signs and use other measures to restrict traffic on Leavitt Street.



Complaints came in to the city that transients were camping near the cemeteries west of town. Trash was being left behind and fires were being started. It was suspected that drug and prostitution rings were operating in the area.



The IGA was approved to run elections with Gilpin County on November 8, 2016. Central City brought online bill-pay to its utility customers and the Alderman council approved a service agreement with Xpress Solutions, Inc. for online bill-pay services, etc.



Daniel Madrigal-Garcia was awarded a $5,000.00 grant for study at Colorado State University. The Central City Promise Program helps fund CC High School graduates at the College level.



The Council approved a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Resiliency Planning Grant Agreement with the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs. The Project Award Number is CDBG-DR P16-043.



Regarding the Quartz Hill Overlay District, the Aldermen adopted regulations creating a Zoning District Overlay over the rock cap on Quartz Hill to add additional review and oversight at a local level, ensuring the environmental remediation project is protected.



7 Healing Stars, a Oneness Center located within the Historic Downtown Gaming (HDG) Zone District was approved to do business. Located at 130 Main Street, the building had previously been Scarlett’s Casino.



Aldermen approved an agreement with Prospector’s Run Homeowner’s Association, Inc. for snow removal services for another year.



They adopted the 2016 Gilpin County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The DRCOG plan was not specific enough and therefore Gilpin County opted to develop a new plan, focusing on Central City and Black Hawk.



The Annual License Fees and Gaming Device Fees were approved. The Transportation Fee helps the Central City Transportation Enterprise pay costs related to transportation services and improvements. The Marketing Fee (2011) assists Central City’s funding of marketing and advertising for the city and especially the Central City Business Improvement District. (CCBID)

Joe Behm, of the CCBID, said that the Hot Rod Hill Climb event was very successful.



The city memorialized the acquisition of the Belvidere Theater. Resident Barbara Thielemann, Chair of MSCC, expressed her pleasure with the work on the Belvidere, beginning with the facade stabilization. Christine Jackie Mitchell was appointed to the Historical Preservation Commission. The Aldermen memorialized funding goals relating to the Belvidere’s restoration, maintenance and continued operation.



The Aldermen authorized a change in direction on Main Street, specifically between Nevada and Gregory Streets, as shown on the Traffic Plan.

A lawsuit was brought by Black Hawk and Gilpin County against Central City, Teller County and Cripple Creek, because of a change in the division of gaming tax dollars having been won by Central City, Teller County and Cripple Creek.



Deborah Wrightman and Shelby Nation were appointed to the Main Street Commission.



The Aldermen approved a Parking License Agreement with RHC Colorado, LLC (dba Reserve Casino Hotel) for a revocable license for parking on Gregory Street.



Mayor Ron Engels, speaking as a board member on behalf of the Central City Opera, praised and thanked the city for their support of the 2016 Summer Festival.



The Aldermen approved certain amendments to Chapter 13 of the Municipal Code regarding the City’s water system, including codifying two new monthly fees: the service line maintenance fee and the capital improvements fee. If adopted by City Council, both fees would become effective January 1, 2017.



The Aldermen adopted a cost-sharing policy for residential water meters and scheduled repayment of costs to commence on January 1, 2017. Specifically, the Resolution authorizes the imposition of a “Residential Meter Repayment Charge” of $7.50 per month. This is in addition to the $90 charged for installation.



The Aldermen imposed a temporary 180-day suspension on the submission, acceptance, processing and approval of any application for a City of Central permit or license related to the operation of a marijuana-related business. They also declared the intention of the City Council to consider the adoption of amendments to existing City regulations concerning the locations of such businesses and the adoption of limitations on the number of such businesses within the City.



The Aldermen adopted and appropriated the 2017 Central City Budget as well as the Capital Improvement Plan and set the Property Tax Mill Levy.

