Alderman end year with new mayor

Janet Perry, Central City. The last Central City Alderman meeting on December 20, 2016 moved into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters and then reconvened the Alderman meeting.



The meeting then moved into a Public Hearing to discuss Ordinance No. 16-05, amending certain provisions of Chapter 13 of the Municipal Code, specifically the City water system. The ordinance was passed.



During the Public Hearing, Kathleen Ashbaugh asked if there was a plan to compensate homeowners who have repaired the line outside their property. Deb Wray would like to have received more information on the proposed fees. Jack Hidahl had concerns about the customer owned meter and the maintenance by the City. Alderman Laratta brought up the repair, replacement or maintenance of meters that are in the middle of the street.

Ordinance No. 16-06 was approved, adopting water rates, fees and charges for water services. The new water rates, fees, and charges are projected to generate approximately $63,894.50 monthly. This amount includes the proposed service line maintenance fee and the capital improvements fee.



During the Public Hearing for 16-06, Kathleen Ashbaugh stated that water is a necessity, not a luxury and should be affordable. She asked the City to find alternatives to raising water rates, such as grants. Jack Hidahl said we have to pay for water. He added that property tax was very low and it is unfortunate that we cannot count on residents to increase taxes to sustain services. Zane Laubhan said Ms. Ashbaugh does not speak for him. Alderman Laratta added that the rate increase is painful, but the City has pushed back the cost for 20 years and now needs to move forward.



Ordinance No. 16-07 was approved, imposing a temporary 180-day suspension on applications for marijuana-related businesses, as well as discussing zoning and limitations in number, etc.



During the Public Hearing for 16-07, Kathleen Ashbaugh suggested that the City allow marijuana businesses to apply and the demand would limit the viable businesses. Jack Hidahl said, “Colorado used to be known as ski country and now it’s known as marijuana country. We do not need more of this business.”



Resolution No. 16-28 was passed approving a Settlement Agreement with the U.S.

Environmental Protection Agency, with regards to the Quartz Hill Tailings Pile.



Mayor Ron Engels read his letter of resignation and commencement of his duties as Gilpin County Commissioner on January 1, 2017. Alderman Voorhies and Mayor pro tem Heider presented Ron Engels with a plaque for 13 years of service to the City.



City Clerk Reba Bechtel passed out ballots to Council members who then elected Kathy Heider as the new mayor. Judge Gloss administered the Oath of Office to Mayor Heider.

