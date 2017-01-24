BCHA public hearing on housing in Ned

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Nederland Planning Commission will host a public hearing to discuss a Boulder County Planned Unit Development application which was received on Dec. 30.

The application was presented by the Boulder County Housing Authority which has purchased lots 1-10 north of Calvary Chapel and between the highway and Third Street. The parcel is about .86 acres. BCHA is asking for the vacation of of about .5053 acres of Tilden and Johnson Streets to include parking and gardens, bringing the amount of land involved to 1.365 acres.

BCHA has requested a change of zoning to Planned Unit Development with increased density for the development and construction of 36 residential homes in a three-story structure, from very-low income to work force housing; and to include parking an open space amenities. The county seeks assistance and cooperation from neighboring property owners.

The proposal meets the needs designated in Envision 2020 and the Comprehensive Plan of infilling Nederland property with affordable housing.

The Public Hearing will take place at the Nederland Community Center during the Planning Commission Meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. but the BCHA presentation will probably take place closer to 8 p.m.

For more details, go to: http://nederlandco.org/planning-commission-meeting-agendaspackets/

