NES volleyball players ready for action

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. While the wind howls and the snow blows sideways, a group of Nederland Elementary School students know that they will get some exercise, get to hang out with friends after school and learn skills that will prepare them for middle level sports when they enter sixth grade.



The NES after school program promotes both basketball and volleyball and the volleyball season began last week when physical education teacher Mary Joyce handed out the official team t-shirts.



It is a good time to begin learning the basics of the sports they will encounter at the middle level, as well as to understand and embrace the core elements of sportsmanship and school spirit.

