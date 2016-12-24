Ned girls grab first win of season

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. After three losses since the beginning of the basketball season, the Nederland Panther girls won their first bout with Denver Academy, 24-10, Thursday, December 8, 2016 in a home game.
It was a happy victory for the girls, who are beginning with a new coach and many young players. They played with confidence and made their passes work. They did a good job under the basket.
Linnaea Thibedeau added to the team’s win, grabbing eight rebounds, and Karen Sorokach was high scorer with nine points and led the rebounding with 11. It will be fun watching them grow and improve this season.
Period Scores:
8-2 4-4 4-4 8-0
Individual statistics:
Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Breegan McClish, sophomore: 5 points, 1 free throw, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Brie Sineni, senior: 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Karen Sorokach, junior: 9 points, 4 field goals, 1 free throw, 11 rebounds, 2 assist, 2 blocks
Avi Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Alex Sorokach, freshman: 2 points, 2 rebounds
Helen Cross, freshman: 1 assist