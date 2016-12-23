Ned boys struggle

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland boys’ basketball team is working hard to gel as a team and get all of their players on the court. In the past couple of weeks, the Panthers have lost their first four games, but show signs of beginning to make things work for them.



At the Deer Trail Tournament on December 3, 2016, the boys lost to the Eagles, 31-51. Junior Jarod Rasdall was the high scorer with 13 points, including 4 3-pointers and Brennan Johnson was the man for rebounds, snagging 11 of them.

Period scores:

7-11 9-10 8-13 7-17



Individual statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 13 points, 4 3-pointers, 1 free throw, 2 rebounds

Brennan Johnson, junior: 11 rebounds, 1 block

Aubrey Charlson, junior: 4 points, 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 block

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Rain Larabee, sophomore: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 blocks

Kenny Shankey, senior: 8 points, 3 field goals, 2 free throws, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks



On December 1, 2016, the boys played the Pikes Peak Christian Eagles, losing 36-60. Jarod Rasdall was high scorer with 14 points, including 3 3-pointers and Taylor Hoffman led with 6 rebounds.



Period scores:

3-1 8-15 6-1 19-15 36-60



Individual statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 3-pointer, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 14 points, 3 3-pointers, 2 field goals, 1 free throw, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Brennan Johnson, junior: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists 1 steal, 2 blocks

Aubrey Charlson, junior: 2 assists, 2 steals,

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 3 points, 1 free throw, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

Rain Larabee, sophomore: 1 point, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Kenny Shankey, senior: 7 points, 5 free throws, 4 rebounds

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 4 points, 2 free throws, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Noah Sineni, sophomore: 2 rebounds, 1 steal



On Tuesday, December 6, the Panthers played the Heritage Christian Eagles and lost 58-18. Junior Jarod Rasdall was the high scorer with 8 points and Kenny Shankey, Damon Vigil and Gabe Larrabee shared the lead with five rebounds each.



Period scores:

21-8 12-7 17-3 8-0



Individual Statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 assist

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 8 points, 2 3-pointers, 1 field goal, 1 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Brennan Johnson, junior: 4 rebounds, 2 blocks

Aubrey Charlson, junior: 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Gabe Larrabee, senior: 3 points, 1 field goal, 1 free throw, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 1 rebound

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 5 rebounds

Kenny Shankey, senior: 3 points, 1 3-pointer, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal



Last Thursday, the Panthers hosted the Denver Academy Mustangs, losing 35-56. they are picking up some speed and exhibiting more aggression. Jarod Rasdall was high scorer with 11 points, 2 3-pointers and Brennan Johnson, Gabe Larrabee and Taylor Hoffman led in rebounding with five each.



Period Scores:

4-13 8-8 10-13 13-18



Individual Statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 6 points, 2 3-pointers, 1 rebound

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 11 points, 3 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Brennan Johnson, junior: 2 points, 5 rebounds

Gabe Larrabee, senior: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 3 rebounds

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks

Kenny Shankey, senior: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 1 block, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

