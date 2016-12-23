Ned boys struggle

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland boys’ basketball team is working hard to gel as a team and get all of their players on the court. In the past couple of weeks, the Panthers have lost their first four games, but show signs of beginning to make things work for them.
At the Deer Trail Tournament on December 3, 2016, the boys lost to the Eagles, 31-51. Junior Jarod Rasdall was the high scorer with 13 points, including 4 3-pointers and Brennan Johnson was the man for rebounds, snagging 11 of them.
Period scores:
7-11 9-10 8-13 7-17
Individual statistics:
Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 13 points, 4 3-pointers, 1 free throw, 2 rebounds
Brennan Johnson, junior: 11 rebounds, 1 block
Aubrey Charlson, junior: 4 points, 1 3-pointer, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 block
Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Rain Larabee, sophomore: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 blocks
Kenny Shankey, senior: 8 points, 3 field goals, 2 free throws, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks
On December 1, 2016, the boys played the Pikes Peak Christian Eagles, losing 36-60. Jarod Rasdall was high scorer with 14 points, including 3 3-pointers and Taylor Hoffman led with 6 rebounds.
Period scores:
3-1 8-15 6-1 19-15 36-60
Individual statistics:
Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 3-pointer, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 14 points, 3 3-pointers, 2 field goals, 1 free throw, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Brennan Johnson, junior: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists 1 steal, 2 blocks
Aubrey Charlson, junior: 2 assists, 2 steals,
Damon Vigil, sophomore: 3 points, 1 free throw, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
Rain Larabee, sophomore: 1 point, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Kenny Shankey, senior: 7 points, 5 free throws, 4 rebounds
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 4 points, 2 free throws, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Noah Sineni, sophomore: 2 rebounds, 1 steal
On Tuesday, December 6, the Panthers played the Heritage Christian Eagles and lost 58-18. Junior Jarod Rasdall was the high scorer with 8 points and Kenny Shankey, Damon Vigil and Gabe Larrabee shared the lead with five rebounds each.
Period scores:
21-8 12-7 17-3 8-0
Individual Statistics:
Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 assist
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 8 points, 2 3-pointers, 1 field goal, 1 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Brennan Johnson, junior: 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
Aubrey Charlson, junior: 3 rebounds, 1 assist
Gabe Larrabee, senior: 3 points, 1 field goal, 1 free throw, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 1 rebound
Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 5 rebounds
Kenny Shankey, senior: 3 points, 1 3-pointer, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal
Last Thursday, the Panthers hosted the Denver Academy Mustangs, losing 35-56. they are picking up some speed and exhibiting more aggression. Jarod Rasdall was high scorer with 11 points, 2 3-pointers and Brennan Johnson, Gabe Larrabee and Taylor Hoffman led in rebounding with five each.
Period Scores:
4-13 8-8 10-13 13-18
Individual Statistics:
Toby Kane, sophomore: 6 points, 2 3-pointers, 1 rebound
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 11 points, 3 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
Brennan Johnson, junior: 2 points, 5 rebounds
Gabe Larrabee, senior: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 3 rebounds
Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
Kenny Shankey, senior: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 1 block, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals