Holiday Meals and Market Thanks

Serene Karplus, Nederland. Thank you to the entire mountain community of all ages for supporting local artisans and nonprofits at the huge Holiday Mountain Market last weekend. This event would not exist without the hundreds of folks who show up to shop, visit, and enjoy the performances.



It also requires hundreds of people to produce it and we thank each and every one of the 60 artisans/crafters who invest many hours into their products and displays, the dozens of performers who rehearse for this show and volunteer their time to share their talents with us, and the dozens of volunteers and staff who plan, promote, cashier, cook, greet, fix, set up, clean up, and a million other tasks.



Nederland Area Seniors is also most grateful to the hundreds of donors who contributed items and gift certificates to our silent auction, our biggest fundraiser of the year, and to over a hundred people who have purchased the items there.



As the host of the event, NAS would like to especially thank the volunteers and staff who showed up to make it all run smoothly. Appearing in alphabetical order: Eric Anielski, Doug Armitage, Dawn Baumhover, Marty Cheshes, Jim Disinger, Barbara Donahue, Jerry Donahue, Jim Elder, Margaret Freeman, Linnea Grovom, Jim Guertin, Carole Handler, Larry Higgins, Marianne Hill, Patty Hunter, Justine Irwin, Karen Isaac, Scott Jones, Serene Karplus, Chastity Lamb, MaryLou May, Jane Mayo, Al Meyer, Betty Munson, Helen Navas, Pasquale Navas, Lois Ott, Betty Porter, Dale Porter, Jon Ridnell, Randy Sachter, Maggie Schleicher, Maureen Sherman, Pam Sherman, Jeannette Smith, Bette Ventrella, and Christy Yoh. (Apologies if we have missed anyone!)



We will share more of our gratitude in our next column. Meanwhile, we want to invite everyone to our upcoming Holiday Celebrations.

HOLIDAY DINNER

Our Mountain MidLife folks gather each month to visit with old friends and meet new ones. The meals produced by Chef Andrea Frazer and her team always win great reviews. Some folks get around to meet everyone and others enjoy a quieter conversation to just get to know the person sitting next to them. We welcome everyone to come enjoy a social meal with us.



Consider this your personal invitation to a festive holiday party, one in which you don’t have to bring a potluck appetizer or help with the dishes afterwards – and where else can you dine out so inexpensively and meet your fellow diners? Please reserve your place right away so we can shop for the right amount of food. (Menu and reservations info below.)



We look forward to seeing you at one of our Holiday meals next week!

*****

All adults are welcome at all Mountain MidLife and Nederland Area Seniors events, attended mostly by folks over age 50. Everyone is invited to luncheons every Monday and Wednesday, breakfast on most second Saturdays, and dinners on third Fridays in fall at the Nederland Community Center. Please call two days ahead for reservations (further ahead for dinners and breakfasts, if possible) to 303-258-0799. (Missed the deadline? Call anyway.) Cost shown lists first the over-age-60 requested contribution, then the cost for under-age-60.

