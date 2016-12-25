High School Wrestling at Wheat Ridge

Pete Morgan, Gilpin County. The Gilpin County High School Wrestlers were at Wheat Ridge High School on Saturday and absolutely dominated the larger 4A teams ending the day with the highest winning percentage of any team present. Mike Wenholz (Freshman 113lbs) marched right to first place with 4 dominant pins. Josh Trujillo (Junior 145lbs) had 3 pins and finished in 3rd place. While on the podiums collecting medals all that could be heard from the stunned larger teams was “who and where is Gilpin?”



Wenholz and Trujillo have fully bought into the team philosophy of hard work, they prove it every day in the weight room, in the classroom, in the wrestling room and in competition. Coach Morgan constantly preaches that winning is simple but very hard and that losing is easy but very complicated. Wenholz and Trujillo are demonstrating through their actions and through their excellent marks in school and through their physically dominant appearance that they are both truly men amongst boys.



The High School Wrestling team will be hosting a Triangular Meet with Lyons and Summit on Wednesday night at 5:45 pm in the auxiliary gym at Gilpin County School and will be at Sheridan High School in Denver on Saturday.



Youth and Middle School Wrestlers at Adams City(photos courtesy of Nick Weichel)

The Gilpin County Youth Wrestlers attended a regular Metro League Tournament on Saturday at Adams City High School. Many of the younger and less experience wrestlers struggled at this larger and more competitive event but Ben Gebhart and Kamron Brewer both continued all the success they have been having this year with strong days and both finishing second. Davyn Meade who a year ago was that young inexperience struggling wrestler had a break out day finishing second in his bracket. Michael Dipintos-Jones also wrestled very well and fought hard for a 3rd place finish.

U10 68-77 – Michael DePintos-Jones 3rd



U10 72-80 – Davyn Meade 2nd

U10 99-111 – Benjamin Gebhart 2nd

U14 70-78 – Kamron Brewer 2nd

