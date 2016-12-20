Food Pantry elves to the rescue

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The children peeked around the corner of the entry into the toy room, hardly able to believe that they were allowed to pick out one or two of the toys, games or books. It was a “parents only” invite into the space designated for the kids’ presents, mostly brand new toys.



The rule allowed for some planning, for some consultation or even for a secret to be revealed only at Christmas. Some children were allowed in if their parents agreed.



It was the annual Nederland Food Pantry Holiday Box Giveaway and boxes of food were prepared for over 100 people, making it easier for those on a tight budget to know they could have a happy Christmas dinner and some toys under the tree.



That’s not all, however. A large table was piled high with warm clothing, hand knit hats and new gloves, kids’ jackets and snow pants and shoes for girls size 13, their choice of Chooze shoes, pairs not meant to match but to complement each other.



Local boy scouts bustled in and out of the building, carrying boxes to cars or using the human powered mini-trailers which allowed them a ride down the hill after making the delivery.

Chris Current, the director of the non-profit organization, watched the clients come in empty handed and leave with bags and boxes filled with happy holiday goods. Knowing she had brought about the event was the best gift she could ever receive. Year after year she makes it happen, makes the holidays brighter through her and the volunteers’ efforts.

Probably the most moving part of the morning was seeing the faces of the parents fill with relief and joy at being able to make a happy holiday for their children.



The next best part of the event was watching the volunteers’ faces as they handed out potatoes or apples or chickens. The gratitude of the clients was heart warming and for one morning, the residents of Nederland were blessed by the sharing, giving spirit of the holiday season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

