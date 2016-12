Barbara Hardt, Gilpin County. Last Sunday, December 18, Roy’s Last Shot held their annual winter customer appreciation buffet. This event is open to everyone and always free to the public.



Roy is a regular donor of food, gifts and monetary contributions to local charities throughout the year and this celebration culminates his generosity to the mountain community.



Over 100 people showed up to celebrate the season and many had photos taken with Father Christmas.

