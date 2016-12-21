Eagles lose two games

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School girls’ basketball team lost an away game to the West Grand Mustangs last Thursday, December 8, 2016. The Mustangs added the win to their 5-0 record and the Eagles are now 1-2.



Gilpin lost 13-43 to the team that ranks in the top 10 in the state in their division.



Aspen Nadeau was named the Player of the Week for her excellent work on defense and for her always positive support of the team.



The girls’ next home game will be on Thursday, December 15 against the Rocky Mountain Lutheran Eagles, which have a 2-3 record. The game begins at 6 p.m.

Period scores:

3-11, 2-10, 6-12, 2-10

Individual statistics:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals

Cicely Lepro, junior: 2 points, 1 rebound 2 assists, 3 steals

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 2 points

Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 1 rebound

Keely Schmidt, senior: 2 points, 1 steal

Berkley Davis, senior: 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block

Carly Johnson, junior: 1 block



On Saturday, December 10, 2016 the Eagles lost 19-41 to the Clear Creek Golddiggers in a home match.



Period Scores:

2-9 9-13 4-15 4-4 1-2

