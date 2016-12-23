Eagles looking for win

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School boys’ basketball team lost two games in the last week, leaving them still looking for a win.
They played the West Grand Mustangs in an away game last Thursday and came home with a 30-47 loss, giving them a 0-3 record. Senior Matt Immordino was the high scorer with 11 points, followed by Will Lorenz who had 8 points.
Period scores:
6-14 5-15 9-9 10-8
Individual Statistics:
Nick Peterson, senior: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Eryk Lorenz, senior: 3 points, 4 rebounds 1 assist, 2 steals
Braedyn Perez, senior: 1 rebounds, 1 assist
Matt Immordino, senior: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Will Lorenz, sophomore: 8 points, 2 3-pointers, 2 free throws, 1 rebound, 2 steals
Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 2 rebounds
Austin Boulter, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds
Chris Burtschi, junior: 4 rebounds, 1 assist
On Saturday, December 10, 2016, the Eagles hosted the Clear Creek Golddiggers in a loss, 47-76. Senior Nick Peterson had a great game, scoring 7 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Matt Immordino was once the high scorer, with 28 points.
Period scores:
16-15, 8-23 19-22 14-16
Individual statistics:
Nick Peterson, senior: 7 points, 5 free throws, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Braedyn Perez, senior: 3 points, 1 field goal
Eryk Lorenz, senior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Matt Immordino, senior: 28 points, 6 free throws, 11 field goals, 3 rebounds, 1 block
John Immordino, junior: 2 points. 4 rebounds
Will Lorenz, sophomore: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 1 rebound, 1 steal
Austin Boulter, junior: 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Chris Burtschi, junior: 2 points