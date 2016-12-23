Eagles looking for win

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School boys’ basketball team lost two games in the last week, leaving them still looking for a win.

They played the West Grand Mustangs in an away game last Thursday and came home with a 30-47 loss, giving them a 0-3 record. Senior Matt Immordino was the high scorer with 11 points, followed by Will Lorenz who had 8 points.



Period scores:

6-14 5-15 9-9 10-8



Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 3 points, 4 rebounds 1 assist, 2 steals

Braedyn Perez, senior: 1 rebounds, 1 assist

Matt Immordino, senior: 11 points, 3 rebounds

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 8 points, 2 3-pointers, 2 free throws, 1 rebound, 2 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 2 rebounds

Austin Boulter, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds

Chris Burtschi, junior: 4 rebounds, 1 assist



On Saturday, December 10, 2016, the Eagles hosted the Clear Creek Golddiggers in a loss, 47-76. Senior Nick Peterson had a great game, scoring 7 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Matt Immordino was once the high scorer, with 28 points.



Period scores:

16-15, 8-23 19-22 14-16



Individual statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 7 points, 5 free throws, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

Braedyn Perez, senior: 3 points, 1 field goal

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Matt Immordino, senior: 28 points, 6 free throws, 11 field goals, 3 rebounds, 1 block

John Immordino, junior: 2 points. 4 rebounds

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 1 rebound, 1 steal

Austin Boulter, junior: 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Chris Burtschi, junior: 2 points

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

