Coach Jones’ contract not renewed

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the week before winter break, Nederland Middle High School Athletic Director Emerald Murphy told football coach Aaron Jones that his coaching contract would not be renewed next fall.



It was the last thing Jones, the team and the community expected to happen to the coach, the teacher and the man who has become an integral part of the Nederland community.

When team members and their parents heard the news, they were shocked and then angry; they didn’t understand why Jones would not be rehired and they were especially upset that he was given the sad news just a few days before winter break. It was not how people wanted to feel heading into the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.



Questions addressed to the Boulder Valley School District administrators were unanswered as the district’s office was closed and no one would be available until Tuesday, January 3, when winter break was over.



Nederland Middle Senior High School principal said she understood people’s concerns but could not discuss specific details. She said in her email, “This decision was not entered into lightly. The coaching expectations for BVSD and NMSHS employees is of the highest standards and as a school we are to ensure that these standards are upheld. At this time, NMSHS has decided to open the options for our football program and this has no bearing on Aaron’s employment as a teacher nor on him personally.



“The decision to look at options for our football program was reviewed very carefully.

Nederland MSHS will be hiring a new football coach, but I want to reassure the community that Aaron Jones is still an educator at NMSHS.



“I realize this may not satisfy all your questions, but please know NMSHS is committed to high expectations for all and we will continue to focus on having our Nederland Panthers REACH for success everyday in all capacities.”



As the news spread throughout the community, a group of parents decided they needed to protest, to take some kind of action to get the district to rescind that decision. Present and former football players and their parents met and came up with a petition asking the district to continue Coach Jones’ contract and to end AD Murphy’s contract as soon as possible.



Coach Jones’ is loved and respected, not just by his teams and their families but also by the countless language arts students he has mentored over the years. During the annual White Rose ceremony at the end of the year, when students have a chance to show their appreciation to specific mentors, Jones goes home with an armful of flowers from the kids who say he helped them make it through high school.



Jones came to Nederland as a teacher and a coach 11 years ago. He eagerly took over a team that was struggling when he arrived. Since then his accomplishments are:



Denver Broncos Coach of the Week in 2014.



He sent two players to Division One colleges to play.



He spent weeks/months in the hospital with Miles Pancoast who was paralyzed in a vehicle accident after being a member of the team that won the last game of the season. He kept the boys and the community from falling apart rather than going into collective depression.



He has also been a loyal friend to Torin Perret, a former football player, who is fighting brain cancer.



Jones has led his team to two playoff appearances, the only two since 1993.



Dozens of First Team All Conference football players have reached this honor under his guidance.



Jones worked on connecting the team with elementary school students who look up to the high school football players. He took the team to NES where the players signed autographs for the kids.



The Nederland Football Program is the only year-round athletic program at Nederland.

Jones makes sure the athletes train in the weight room and attend football camps in preparation for the fall games.



In 2008, he contacted Fairview High School which comes up for scrimmages in the summer, spending a few days training at altitude.



Jones has cared about each of his players and supported and advised them during hard times. He has helped countless young men through addiction, divorce, death, teen pregnancy, breakups, and many other adversities.



He has run the summer off season training program for ten years.



He came in second place in the Broncos Summer Passing Tournament in 2015.



Jones also coaches and plays with the Nederland Youth Hockey Association and was elected president of the organization last year.



These are all the things that the guys on the team and the parents know, have seen and respect Jones for; as well as love him as a person.



His wife, Danielle Petrovic, also a much loved teacher at the school, was as confused and hurt as Aaron was when she heard the news. Reaching out to the community, she says, “On the field, in the halls, and in the locker room, you have all seen Aaron’s integrity, resilience, and compassion. What you should also know is that behind closed doors, Aaron has always believed in these boys. He woke up every Saturday committed to his team. After each game, win or lose, he was always proud of their character.



” In his eleven years, I have never once seen him waiver in his loyalty to the Panthers. Instead, he has worked year round, to ensure these young men have the tools and discipline they need to face each season. More importantly, he has taught his players life skills that they continually thank him for, for years after leaving the school. Even after all of this, I believe all of his sacrifices and all of our family’s sacrifices were worth it. I am immensely proud of him.”



Although Jones said he can’t comment on the actions, he says he is proud of all of his years as a Panther football coach.



During the parents’ meeting discussion, Bill Thibedeau who is collecting the petitions, brought up the fact that since Murphy has taken over the AD position, four other coaches have been let go, coaches who have also mentored NMSHS athletes in cross-country, volleyball, skiing and basketball.



They said they know that there are personnel issues, but maybe if they understood why these coaches are being let go and what the ultimate plan is, they wouldn’t feel quite so betrayed and powerless.



Former football player and NHS graduate Ike Thibedeau says, “Jones gave us leadership skills and he was always available for advice and support.”



Senior Trig Campbell played football for the last four years and says, “Jones was the only person who would come to me and put effort into helping me. It isn’t just about football. I know if I need anything for the rest of my life, he would give it to me. He continuously taught me life lessons. He is one of the top teachers in the school and he taught me to love school. He won’t let anyone play who doesn’t keep up his grades.



The boys said they always imagined coming back to Ned and seeing coach Jones on the football field with another group of players coming up, learning from him and giving him their all.



Those who wish to sign the petition to get Jones reinstated as coach can contact bill.thibedeau@hotmail.com.

