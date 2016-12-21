Budget, fees and mill levy set for 2017

John Scarffe, Nederland. The Nederland Board of Trustees approved the 2017 budget, mill levy and fee schedule and the 2016 supplementary budget during a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the Nederland Community Center. Per Colorado law, a budget and mill levy must be adopted by the Town by December 15, and staff is responsible for filing the adopted budget with the State by January 31, 2017.



The Board began considering the draft 2017 Budget at a July 19 meeting as an information item to kick off the budget season, including goal areas. Subsequently, work sessions to study budget figures related to operations, capital projects, staffing and outside agency requests took place on September 27 and October 25. The Board conducted a public hearing on the budget on November 1 and a further discussion to guide development of final documents on November 15, according to background information.



The Board received final draft budget information, including several options via e-mail on November 23. The Nederland Downtown Development Authority (NDDA) Board of Directors recommended adoption of the NDDA budget at its regular meeting of October 5.

The Board expressed its commitment to a livable wage for Town employees, which was implemented in the 2016 Budget, according to background. Year two of this initiative, including the next group of employees earning less than the identified $40,000 living wage, is included in the attached 2017 Budget.



Estimated revenue and sources of cash for 2017 are Anticipated Revenues from all sources at $4,206,706, and Anticipated Use of Reserves at $313,637 for a total of $4,520,343.

Estimated expenditures for each fund are General Fund, $1,809,705; Conservation Trust Fund, $16,000; Community Center Fund, $342,904; Water Fund, $542,038; Sewer Fund, $657,955; Downtown Development Authority Fund, $771,206; Downtown Development Authority TIF Fund, $210,277; Total $4,350,085.



Town Administrator Alisha Reis said a couple of items from the budget discussion will be on the agenda in January. The Town needs to increase its revenue programs, and the Board discussed a potential partnership between the Visitor Center and Eldora Mountain Resort. It will be discussed further in January.



It takes a larger understanding, Reis said. The Town has hit a wall in terms of revenue so next year the Board will be having lots of revenue discussions. They could consider a potential sales tax increase for streets and storm water operations, which would be on the ballot in November 2017, Reis said.



“We’ve made the most efficient use of every dollar,” Reis said. “We have to ask for more for the general fund. It has to support a lot. We’ve done very well with sales tax revenue. We have been growing. We’ve had a lot more visitors and demand than ever before.”



The last increase to the general sales tax was in 2002, with voters approving a 0.75 percent increase to support the renovation and operations of the Community Center. That brought the Town sales tax to its current 3.75 percent rate.



Water and sewer rates will increase again this year according to the 10-year utilities rate plan adopted in 2014. Water will increase by 3 percent and sewer by 6 percent. The mill levy will stay the same.



According to the resolution to set the mill levy, the amount of money necessary to fund the Town of Nederland budget for general operating purposes, including bonds and interest, is $1,809,705, and the amount of money necessary to fund the Nederland Downtown Development Authority operating budget, is $771,206, including most payments for NedPeds pathway expenses occurring in 2017.



The 2016 net assessed valuation for the Town of Nederland as certified by the Boulder County Assessor is $22,879,501, and the 2016 combined base and incremental assessed valuation of the Nederland Downtown Development Authority as certified by the Boulder County Assessor is $6,185,121.



“For the purpose of meeting all general operating expenses of the Town of Nederland during the 2017 budget year, there is hereby levied a gross mill levy of 17.274 mills upon each dollar of the total valuation for assessment of all taxable property within the Town of Nederland for the year 2016,” according to the resolution.



The supplemental budget for 2016 accounts for unanticipated revenues and unallocated expenditures associated primarily with capital projects, including the NedPeds pathway project and the Town Maintenance Shop project, according to background.



This supplemental budget includes increased revenue and expenditures for the Town Maintenance Shop project; increased revenue and expenditures for the NedPeds project; increased revenue and expenditures for the Sanitary Sewer Phase III project; increased expenditures for the Big Springs pump house project approved in the 2016 CIP but unallocated; increased revenue from sales and property taxes; increased revenue and expenditures related to the Cold Springs Fire response; increased revenue from planning and building projects; increased expenditures in accounting and salaries for staff accountant; and offset administrative costs for the NDDA.



The next meeting of the Nederland Board of Trustees will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at the Nederland Community Center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

