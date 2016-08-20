Gilpin County Fair schedule

All day activities

Arena: Arena events, Food Row: turkey legs, BBQ and more. Craft Beer & Cider Tent: try beer and cider from local breweries.

Contest Area: BMX Contest.

Barn: Slot Cars, Petting zoo, Office Stuff, Craft Booth, Toddler Bounce House, Longhorn steer pictures (Sunday only), Mutton bustin’ signup- at the GCART booth.

Base Camp: Booths, Carousel of Happiness animals: take a picture and remember the day. Mountain Mocha, Water Walkers ride: walk on water in an inflatable ball, Booths, Face Painting, FREE Rides Wrist Bands, Gilpin Gourmet Contest: enter on Saturday, public judging on Sunday. Information and Lost & Found.

Black Top: Booths, Colorado peaches, Eagles Nest Fun Run (Sunday only).

Rides Area: Ninja Ropes Course, Rock Climbing Wall, Giant Slide, Giant sand box, Timberline Fire & activities, Firetruck rides (Saturday only), EKG’s by Gilpin Ambulance Authority, Kettle Corn & Italian Ice, Large Equipment by Gilpin County Public Works.

Main Stage with special performances and open karaoke.

For more information and the complete schedule check out the website at https://gilpincountyfair.com/schedule/.

Contests include:

Saturday, August 20, 2016

Dog Agility: registration at 10:30 a.m.; bring your dog!

Log Splitting: begins at 10:00 a.m., finals at 5:00 p.m.

Barrel Racing Jackpot: begins at 10:00 a.m.

Talent & Karaoke: 3:00 p.m. in the Tent

BMX: all day; bikes provided

Mutton Bustin’: 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

BULL RIDING 2pm

Sunday, August 21, 2016

ATV Rodeo: registration at 11:00 a.m.; bring your ATV!

Gilpin Gourmet: bring your food entry (due 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Community Center) or taste test the entries and be a judge (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Community Center).

New division- home-brewed beer!

Horseshoes: signup from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

BMX: all day; bikes provided

Mutton Bustin’: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

AND MUCH MORE!! Check out the full fair schedule at https://gilpincountyfair.com/schedule/

