TECH TRENDS – Summer fun with Raspberry Pi

Gail Eddy, Nederland. Are you looking for a fun summer project? How about seeing what you can do with a Raspberry Pi? The Raspberry Pi has been around for a few years and, for the technologically inclined, it provides computing on the cheap.

In case you haven’t heard about it yet, TechRepublic provides this Executive Summary about the Raspberry Pi:

http://www.techrepublic.com/article/raspberry-pi-the-smart-persons-guide/

* What it is: A credit card-sized computer that costs as little as $5 that spawned a community of millions of home makers and programmers.

* What it does: A lot. Despite its low-cost, the Pi can be run as a no frills PC, a pocketable coding computer, a hub for homemade hardware and more.

* Why it matters: The Pi is a great machine for stoking interest in programming among schoolchildren worldwide and helping create the next generation of developers.

* Who it affects: Anyone with the inclination to pick up a Pi and start tinkering.

* When is this happening: Right now. More than eight million Pi boards have been sold since the machine’s launch in 2012 and demand was reinvigorated by the recent release of the Raspberry Pi 3.

* Where is this happening: All over the world, with the Pi’s official forums supporting a community of more than 150,000 active users.

* Who is making it happen: A not for profit charity on a mission to get the world interested in how computers work.

More info and resources are available on the Raspberry Pi website. https://www.raspberrypi.org/

Technical Specs from Element 14

Most of the reviews like the older Pi better than the new Pi 3, but do like the built in WiFi:

* IT-Pro: Older Pi’s are still better for embedded systems and others projects where the lowest possible power consumption is paramount, but for other uses, especially as a Windows desktop PC replacement, the Pi 3 is a cracking upgrade.http://www.itpro.co.uk/desktop-pcs/26315/raspberry-pi-3-model-b-review-1.

* Top New Review: The new Raspberry Pi is faster than the previous model, but it’s not the same step up as the transition from the Pi 1 to the Pi 2, when we saw a six-fold increase in performance. The 30-40% speedup over an overclocked Pi 2 is noticeable, but it’s not enough to really change the usage of the device. For us, the onboard Wi-Fi is the biggest feature of the new device. Unless you’re specifically having performance problems, the Pi 3 doesn’t offer enough new features to recommend abandoning a Pi 2 for it. However, if you’re in the market fora new single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B should be the first device you consider. http://topnewreview.com/raspberry-pi-3-review/

* Stuff: The Raspberry Pi 3 B is an almost perfect update to the Pi 2 B. We get loads more power, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. And, the best bit, no price increase. It has all the bits we wanted, none of the elements we don’t care about. A winner. http://www.stuff.tv/in/raspberry/pi-3/review

If you’re looking for some projects to do, there are a plethora available! A quick search came up with a whole bunch of projects:

* Make a case from an Altoids tin – http://www.instructables.com/id/How-to-Make-a-Raspberry-Pi-Case-From-an-Altoids-Ti/

* Make your Pi Solar Powered – http://www.instructables.com/id/Solar-Powered-Raspberry-Pi/

* Top 20 Projects – http://www.itpro.co.uk/mobile/21862/raspberry-pi-top-20-projects-to-try-yourself.

* 9 Best Projects – http://www.stuff.tv/features/9-best-raspberry-pi-projects

You can find a complete kit on Amazon for under $75: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit – 32 GB Edition.

