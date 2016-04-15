Mitchell creating parking lot, creekside park

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. A creek flows through Nederland, burbling and gurgling most of the time, roaring in the spring and early summer. Although many mountain towns with creeks running through them have created river walks and eating areas along their waterways, Nederland has cultivated willow thickets and left access to the creek shores undeveloped.

Until now.

Last week, Jeremy Meyers, of Meyers Services, and his crew of landscapers began excavation and landscaping on the property just east of the Wild Mountain Smokehouse, leveling the area to become a parking lot and a picnic area all the way to the creek’s edge.

The property is owned by Ron Mitchell, who sees an opportunity to create a pleasant downtown area, a landscaped, flower-bedded space to enjoy the natural beauty of the creek. He says it is what the future could hold for the downtown Nederland area.

Wearing his signature sombrero Mitchell surveyed the work being done by the Meyers crew last Saturday, as he watched the filling of the brick flower beds with dirt- 140 feet of landscape brick planter walls, where dinnerplate dahlias and petunias will grow.

Native wildflower mixes will be planted along the picnic area circle, which also has five large, old growth pine trees. Mitchell says the flowers will be planted by mid-May. He says there will be a hops trellis entry to the seating along the creek.

The Meyers crew cut a path, which is handicapped accessible, from First Street to the creek, making it possible for those with disabilities to enjoy the babbling of Boulder Creek. Picnic tables will be available.

When it is finished, the Nederland downtown area will have an additional 18 free parking spaces. “They are gratuitous to the town,” says Mitchell. There will also be an additional 18 spaces on the private property, for a total of 36 new parking spaces.

He is, however, proudest of the percolation, filtration and detention pond he has installed in the middle of the park to capture storm water drainage from First Street.

For years, Second Street has been flooded every spring when the snowmelt fills the north Boulder Creek on its way to the inlet. The pond will relieve some of the runoff that contributes to this problem. Future improvements between First Street and Second Street, as well as between Snyder and Highway 119, will further reduce the flooding by diverting excess water to the pond.

Mitchell says, “I am trying to kill four birds with this project full of stones, (there are tens of thousands). We need more public parking; we need the drainage system; we can offer picnic tables for those who want to sit, eat, and enjoy the creek; and eventually, we will have workforce housing, and finally, after years of talking about it, access for a bridge connecting Conger and Snyder Streets. “

Mitchell says he only put in 18 parking spaces on the private property because the current town code requires a special review for more than that. “In the future, we will add more parking. Now I just want to get the flowers planted.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

