Pile burning on St Anton today
Pile burning on St Anton today Reid Armstrong Peak to Peak Pile burning expected soon west of Gold Hill and north of Ward BOULDER, Colo – (Jan. 27, 2017) U.S. Forest Service ...
Panthers take second in slalom
#gallery-4 { margin: auto; } #gallery-4 .gallery-item { float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } #gallery-4 img { border: ...
Read in Ned: Let’s Get Lost
Tom Lambrecht, Nederland. While reading Rebecca Solnit’s 2005 book A Field Guide to Getting Lost, the memory of a film I watched three decades ago popped into my head. The movie, ...
City Hall applies as local landmark
John Scarffe, Black Hawk. The Black Hawk City Council approved the application for Local Historic Landmark Designation of the City Hall property at 201 Selak Street during a regular ...
Traffic safety program nodded ahead
John Scarffe, Nederland. Nederland Marshal Paul Carrill presented a new traffic safety program with the addition of an officer during a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January ...
Black Hawk Police
On 12/2/16 at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of an intoxicated party. The male party was placed into protective custody and taken to detox. On ...
Read in Ned: The Portable Veblen
Roberta Brown-Jones, Nederland. I always enjoy books that are fictional but nonetheless expose me to real-life ideas and people that I previously knew nothing about. Elizabeth McKenzie’s ...
Commissioners sworn in, chair elected
John Scarffe, Gilpin County. Ron Engels was sworn in as a new commissioner, and Gail Watson was sworn in for her second term during a regular meeting of the Gilpin County Board of ...
Panther girls downed twice
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the past week, the Nederland Panthers girls’ basketball team lost two games. They played an away game on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 against the Twin ...
Panthers fighting for second win
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the Nederland Panthers traveled to Twin Peaks Charter Academy where they lost to the Timberwolves, 32-56. Twin Peaks took ...