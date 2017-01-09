Top Stories

Negligence at NMSHS

· Jan 9th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Dear Editor,   The firing of Coach Jones is offensively negligent of and to the community and NMSHS students. For over a decade Mr. Jones has been a positive role model and leader ...
Parents and students outraged

· Jan 9th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Dear Principal Yantzer, Athletic Director Emerald Murphy, Superintendant Bruce Messinger, and you, the reader,   It is with dismay and outrage that we have learned of the strange ...
Wild owls at Wild Bear

· Jan 8th, 2017 · 0 Comment
#gallery-3 { margin: auto; } #gallery-3 .gallery-item { float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 20%; } #gallery-3 img { border: ...
Read in Ned

· Jan 8th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Susan Gerhart, Nederland.  “Picking five favorite books is like picking the five body parts you’d most like not to lose.” Neil Gaiman.   It’s the end of the year, ...
All I want for Christmas…

· Jan 7th, 2017 · 0 Comment
   Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  For 36 years, Pat Gibney, the minister’s wife at Calvary Chapel, has been organizing the annual Kids’ Christmas Program, which takes place ...
Timberwolves overcome Panthers

· Jan 7th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  The Nederland High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Twin Peaks Charter Academy Timberwolves last Tuesday, December 13, 2016. They put up a ...
Panthers clinch first win

· Jan 7th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  Jared Rasdall was not having a good night. The Nederland Panther junior is usually good for a few three-pointers but in last Tuesday’s game against ...
Gilpin Eagles lose to RML Eagles

· Jan 6th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.  Last Thursday, the Gilpin High School Eagles boys’ basketball team hosted the Rocky Mountain Lutheran Eagles and lost 40-56.   Senior Matt Immordino ...
Eagles lose close game, 33-35

· Jan 6th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.  The Gilpin High School girls’ basketball team came so close to a victory over the Rocky Mountain Lutheran Eagles in a home game Thursday, December ...
Bobbie Lennon

· Jan 6th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Bobbi Lennon, 67, of Rollinsville passed away on Wednesday, November 29th, 2016 at Boulder Community Health in Boulder, Colorado. Bobbi was born on December 18th 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma ...
