New year begins with odd weather

· Jan 21st, 2017 · 0 Comment
Eagle wrestlers host tourney

· Jan 21st, 2017 · 0 Comment
Eagles lose two

· Jan 21st, 2017 · 0 Comment
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.   Since the winter break, the Gilpin High School Eagles have lost two games, won one, and have a 1-6 record.   Their first home game of 2017 was ...
Multi-family units, rental licensing sent to Trustees

· Jan 21st, 2017 · 0 Comment
John Scarffe, Nederland.  The Nederland Planning Commission sent to the Nederland Board of Trustees draft ordinances regarding administrative streamline for multi-family units of four ...
Sundance welcomes new owners

· Jan 20th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  Kyle Schuler snowplowed a path in front of the Sundance Lodge rooms to the door of the office. It was shortly after the first snowstorm last week, just ...
Gilpin County moves on to 2017

· Jan 18th, 2017 · 0 Comment
NMSHS students stage protest walkout

· Jan 17th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Black Hawk : Year in Review

· Jan 17th, 2017 · 0 Comment
John Scarffe, Black Hawk.    January   The Black Hawk City Council voted to approve conducting elections by both mail ballot or at polling places during its regular meeting ...
Alderman Year-In-Review

· Jan 17th, 2017 · 0 Comment
Janet Perry, Central City.   Central City Alderman had a busy year, highlighted by the acquisition of a historic gem, the Belvidere Hotel, and added protection of the local environment.   Early ...
Gilpin County : Year in Review

· Jan 16th, 2017 · 0 Comment
John Scarffe, Gilpin County.    January   The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners approved a request to vacate a County road during a regular meeting on Tuesday, ...
