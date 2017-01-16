Top Stories

Those who left us

Barbara Lawlor, Peak to Peak.  When the clock ticks its final 2016 tock, we, as family members, neighbors, and community members have said goodbye to many loved ones in the past year. ...
Nederland Police Department elves spread holiday joy

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  When a Lakewood man who runs a successful business decided he wanted to give something back, he contacted Nederland Police Department sergeant Larry Johns ...
TECH TRENDS: Year end technology tips

Gail Eddy, Nederland.  It’s the beginning of the year.  Here are some Technology Tips regarding things that you should be doing!   Check Your WiFi Speed Are you getting ...
Timberline appoints new chief

Jennifer Hinderman, Timberline Fire.  The Timberline Fire Protection District announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Ondr as Fire Chief. He replaces Glenn Levy, who has retired.   Chief ...
Nederland business booms in 2016

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  The face of Nederland has changed in the past year. Newly constructed houses have filled in lots that have been empty for decades; the largest commercial ...
Government in the wilderness

The Legacy of Metal Mining around Nederland Brian Alers, CPG, Tommyknocker Geo-History Adventures Ltd.  John H. Gregory is credited with the first lode gold discovery in the Snowy ...
A graduate’s perspective

Dear Editor, When it comes to Nederland High School, and especially the athletics there, I always felt as though I had a unique perspective. With a mother many will remember as a significant ...
Aldermen end year with new mayor

Janet Perry, Central City.  The last Central City Alderman meeting of 2016 was called to order by Mayor Ron Engels at 6:00 p.m. on December 20.     Mayor pro tem Kathy Heider, ...
New Year’s in Nederland

Positive role model

Dear Editor, Coach Jones has had a most positive impact on my family and my son. Coach Jones played an essential role in making sure a struggling student had the encouragement and support ...
