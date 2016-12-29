-
Community News
Coach Jones’ contract not renewed
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the week before winter break, Nederland Middle High School Athletic Director Emerald Murphy told football coach Aaron Jones that his coaching contract ...
NES volleyball players ready for action
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. While the wind howls and the snow blows sideways, a group of Nederland Elementary School students know that they will get some exercise, get to hang out ...
Father Christmas and his helper
Barbara Hardt, Gilpin County. Last Sunday, December 18, Roy’s Last Shot held their annual winter customer appreciation buffet. This event is open to everyone and always free to ...
Parfait! Magnifique! Sera de retour!
Pine Apple, Nederland. It was a cold night in the middle of the week when we ventured out for a family feast. Destination: Crosscut Pizzeria & Taphouse on First Street in Nederland. ...
High School Wrestling at Wheat Ridge
Pete Morgan, Gilpin County. The Gilpin County High School Wrestlers were at Wheat Ridge High School on Saturday and absolutely dominated the larger 4A teams ending the day with ...
Read in Ned: A temporary escape from reality
Roberta Brown-Jones, Nederland. Saddened by the state of the world these days, I began searching for something to read that would take me out of my bad frame of mind. My criteria ...
Its a Christmas Gift miracle!
Do you need a great stocking stuffer or last minute gift? We have it all right here with just a few clicks. Give a gift that lasts all year long, a one year subscription to The Mountain-Ear ...
Ned girls grab first win of season
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. After three losses since the beginning of the basketball season, the Nederland Panther girls won their first bout with Denver Academy, 24-10, Thursday, ...
TECH TRENDS: Internet searching tips
Gail Eddy, Nederland. More than once I have been extremely frustrated trying to find something on the internet. Internet searching either gives WAY too much information or info ...
Library Director’s Report
Michael Carlson, Gilpin County. We have received the final draft of the budget. At the October 18, 2016 meeting with the County Commissioners, we asked for a .88% in the overall ...