Black Hawk Police
On 12/2/16 at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of an intoxicated party. The male party was placed into protective custody and taken to detox. On ...
Read in Ned: The Portable Veblen
Roberta Brown-Jones, Nederland. I always enjoy books that are fictional but nonetheless expose me to real-life ideas and people that I previously knew nothing about. Elizabeth McKenzie’s ...
Commissioners sworn in, chair elected
John Scarffe, Gilpin County. Ron Engels was sworn in as a new commissioner, and Gail Watson was sworn in for her second term during a regular meeting of the Gilpin County Board of ...
Panther girls downed twice
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the past week, the Nederland Panthers girls’ basketball team lost two games. They played an away game on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 against the Twin ...
Panthers fighting for second win
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the Nederland Panthers traveled to Twin Peaks Charter Academy where they lost to the Timberwolves, 32-56. Twin Peaks took ...
Alderman begin 2017 with new Mayor
Janet Perry, Central City. The first Alderman Meeting of the new year was presided over by the newly sworn in Mayor Heider on January 3, 2017. Alderman Voorhies, Alderman Laratta ...
Where hubris meets narcissism
Dear Editor, In the recent press circus, oh, press conference, given by our president elect, Mr. Trump said he wouldn’t release his taxes. Here’s what Trump said, “The public ...
Alpine girls take second
Ondr begins year as chief
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Last Saturday, at the Timberline Fire Protection District awards ceremony, recently appointed chief Paul Ondr was a bit nervous before he got up to ...
Gilpin Library Director’s report
Michael Carlson, Gilpin County. December signaled the end of another successful year here at the Library. We had a busy month that included eight different programs, ranging from ...