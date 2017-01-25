-
Community News
Gilpin Library Director’s report
Michael Carlson, Gilpin County. December signaled the end of another successful year here at the Library. We had a busy month that included eight different programs, ranging from ...
Stupid ways to die in the mountains
Irene Shonle, CSU Extension. Gilpin County. While many people think that if you die in the mountains, it will come from causes like avalanches or car crashes, there are many other ...
Eagle girls drop two
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. With a series of five away games in a row, the Gilpin High School Eagles girls’ basketball team have stalled out, losing two consecutive games on ...
Eagles soar over Lions
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles celebrated a 43-33 win over the Lyons Lions last Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Senior Matt Immordino had a great night scoring ...
TPFD feeds, honors firefighters
#gallery-4 { margin: auto; } #gallery-4 .gallery-item { float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } #gallery-4 img { border: ...
Read in Ned: Radical Self Love in the New Year
Celine Cooper, Nederland. With a new year fresh at our backs, it is a good time to reflect on things that are going well for us, as well as things we would like to improve upon. While ...
Sales tax increase approved
John Scarffe, Black Hawk. A one-half percent sales tax increase, approved by voters in November, will take effect in January after approval by the Black Hawk City Council during ...
Alderman end year with new mayor
Janet Perry, Central City. The last Central City Alderman meeting on December 20, 2016 moved into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters and then reconvened the Alderman meeting. The ...
Maryland Mountain Park plans
Mountain Park PlansMary Hart with Mary Hart Design has been working on a Master Plan for the Maryland Mountain Park. She assisted with two Council action items on December 14 and will ...