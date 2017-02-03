Top Stories

Wind and Rams meet at Rink

· Feb 3rd, 2017 ·
Eagles falter in past week

· Feb 1st, 2017 ·
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.   The Gilpin High School Eagles boys basketball team traveled to two away games in the past week, losing both in hard fought games.   On Tuesday, ...
Middle school skiers host meet

· Feb 1st, 2017 ·
Pile burning on St Anton today

· Jan 31st, 2017 ·
Pile burning on St Anton today Reid Armstrong Peak to Peak Pile burning expected soon west of Gold Hill and north of Ward BOULDER, Colo – (Jan. 27, 2017) U.S. Forest Service ...
Panthers take second in slalom

· Jan 31st, 2017 ·
Read in Ned: Let’s Get Lost

· Jan 30th, 2017 ·
Tom Lambrecht, Nederland. While reading Rebecca Solnit’s 2005 book A Field Guide to Getting Lost, the memory of a film I watched three decades ago popped into my head. The movie, ...
City Hall applies as local landmark

· Jan 30th, 2017 ·
John Scarffe, Black Hawk.  The Black Hawk City Council approved the application for Local Historic Landmark Designation of the City Hall property at 201 Selak Street during a regular ...
Traffic safety program nodded ahead

· Jan 29th, 2017 ·
John Scarffe, Nederland. Nederland Marshal Paul Carrill presented a new traffic safety program with the addition of an officer during a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January ...
Black Hawk Police

· Jan 29th, 2017 ·
On 12/2/16 at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of an intoxicated party. The male party was placed into protective custody and taken to detox. On ...
Read in Ned: The Portable Veblen

· Jan 29th, 2017 ·
Roberta Brown-Jones, Nederland.   I always enjoy books that are fictional but nonetheless expose me to real-life ideas and people that I previously knew nothing about. Elizabeth McKenzie’s ...
