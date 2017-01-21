-
Community News
Historical PerspectiveSerene Karplus, Nederland. This month we enter a new era in American politics. With the inauguration ...
Senior Scene : Year in Review 2016Serene Karplus, Nederland. Nederland Area Seniors celebrated its Twentieth Anniversary as a nonprofit ...
New year begins with odd weather
Eagle wrestlers host tourney
Eagles lose two
Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Since the winter break, the Gilpin High School Eagles have lost two games, won one, and have a 1-6 record. Their first home game of 2017 was ...
Multi-family units, rental licensing sent to Trustees
John Scarffe, Nederland. The Nederland Planning Commission sent to the Nederland Board of Trustees draft ordinances regarding administrative streamline for multi-family units of four ...
Sundance welcomes new owners
Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Kyle Schuler snowplowed a path in front of the Sundance Lodge rooms to the door of the office. It was shortly after the first snowstorm last week, just ...
Gilpin County moves on to 2017
NMSHS students stage protest walkout
Black Hawk : Year in Review
John Scarffe, Black Hawk. January The Black Hawk City Council voted to approve conducting elections by both mail ballot or at polling places during its regular meeting ...
Alderman Year-In-Review
Janet Perry, Central City. Central City Alderman had a busy year, highlighted by the acquisition of a historic gem, the Belvidere Hotel, and added protection of the local environment. Early ...
Gilpin County : Year in Review
John Scarffe, Gilpin County. January The Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners approved a request to vacate a County road during a regular meeting on Tuesday, ...